Jennifer Lopez talks about her struggle and her disappointments

It was 2020 when JLo and Shakira performed in the Super Bowl Halftime, giving life to an unprecedented show. Now the story of the months leading up to the final of the American football championship has become a documentary, “Halftime”, which tells the path taken by Jennifer Lopez to get ready for that day.

Months of preparation, of rehearsals, of long and exhausting days of work to set up a show that has left its mark in the history of stars and stripes music. But the documentary is not only this, it is also the narration of an unedited Jennifer Lopez, more intimate and personal than her who, due to her Latin origins, during her career she had to deal with racist attitudes and discriminators.

Born to a family of Latin origins in Castle Hill, a neighborhood in New York, the pop star has been repeatedly criticized and discriminated against for her physical appearance, but also opposed by the music and film industry.

In “Halftime”, which made its debut on Netflix, there is all the stubbornness of Jennifer Lopez, her mental strength, her childhood dreams, her relationship with her children, her grueling workouts that give her a physicist that everyone envies her, her hard work behind every performance and that “Latin” strength of mind that has always led her to stand out in the world of music, cinema and TV.

J. This is also revealed by her initial perplexity towards Shakira, when she was informed that they would be performing together at the Super Bowl: “It’s the worst idea in the world to have two people for the Super Bowl. We have six minutes. We have 30. seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, it’s over, there’s five left. But there must be songs that we sing. We have to have moments where singing can’t just be a dance event. We have to sing our message, “he explains. .

Amid some controversy about a Hatlftime Show split between two artists, the idea of ​​involving her daughter and other children in the show and her wanting to send a strong message in defense of diversity and inclusion, Jennifer Lopez shows herself as a woman who does not he lets himself be bent by society, but takes advantage of his privileged position to try to change, in his own small way, the world into a better place.

The documentary also tells of the lack of an Oscar nomination for her role in “The girls of Wall Street”, by Lorene Scafaria, which for the artist was a moment of disappointment: “a blow”, to be precise, but, she added, “it reminded her that rewards aren’t the most important thing” in life.

In short, “Halftime” is a sort of unprecedented behind-the-scenes overview of J.Lo’s life, when the icon returns to being a woman, taking off her sumptuous clothes, taking off her stage makeup and gathering her hair into a simple bun. .

(Photo Getty Images)