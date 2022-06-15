“Jennifer Lopez Halftime”: all life in one show

Super Bowl 2019 at the center of a documentary about the pop star Jennifer Lopez Credit: © Netflix

He says Jennifer Lopez in this documentary: «I have the feeling that my life is just beginning». Perhaps this is a bit of an exaggeration, considering that the Puerto Rican-born star will turn 53 on July 24. But certainly her career is still at its peak and far from coming to an end. The title “Halftime”, Which officially refers to the interval of Super Bowl of 2019when Jennifer charmed the audience with one of her most memorable performances.

The documentary directed by Amanda Micheli it reconstructs the long days of preparation of that show which had 103 million spectators during the live broadcast in the United States alone (and in which Lopez also sang together with Shakira). And in doing so, she goes into the “behind the scenes” of the star’s life, retracing her career, from the insecurities of her beginnings to her triumph, through her memories and those of those who were close to her (starting, of course, with her partner Ben Affleck).