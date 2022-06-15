Jennifer Lopez and her first documentary on Netflix: This is all I thought when I saw it

The public presence of Jennifer Lopez It’s been a fascinating mystery to me since I was old enough to buy my first celebrity magazines.

And the questions always started on: How does he act so spectacularly? How do you choose which romantic comedy to star in? How do you manage to her relationship with Ben Affleck seem so attractive for several years and two commitments?

Now, however, a new Netflix documentary is here to demystify the legend. Below, you’ll find all the thoughts I had while watching Jennifer Lopez’s documentary ‘Halftime’, just released on the streaming giant.

I love when a documentary starts with ‘music that already makes you think’. The sons of J.Lo, Max and Emme, they are so handsome! And how great! Am I old already? I can’t be that old, because I still want all the extra mini, jewel-studded pieces of Jennifer Lopez. A jewel-encrusted coffee mug! I won’t rest until I get one. Do you remember the impressive halftime show of the Super Bowl? Jennifer’s memories of how much she loved West Side Story as a child make me wish a documentary about Rita Moreno. The extended shot of J.Lo learning to dance for her role in Hustlers (still upset about her Oscar theft, by the way) is my Rocky training sequence. How can I enter the whatsapp group of Jennifer Lopez’s family? It’s not a call from J.Lo/Shakira. Jennifer Lopez calls Shakira ‘baby’. These girls are more than friends! Lopez denouncing Trump’s racist border wall narrative as ‘garbage’ is extremely satisfying to me, even after all this time. J.Lo’s parents, David and Lupe, are a lovable representation of ‘divorced parents who still get along’. Hey, it’s George Clooney! Hey, it’s Rosie O’Donnell! Hey, it’s David Letterman! We come to the interesting part (in my opinion, at least): the tabloid years. I do not think that Jennifer Lopez I loved them, but they were very formative. Ok, yeah, all those late-night jokes and rumors sound awful. Why does someone become famous? (Oh sure, the money and the fame.) The scene in Hustlers where Jennifer strips naked to Fiona Apple’s ‘Criminal’ lives in my head forever. It’s really wild how much this woman rehearses. I’m impressed. I need this two-piece Paint Splatter Day-Glo suit. All these photos of a younger Jennifer on the red carpet have blown my mind. God, how time flies. Hey, it’s Laura Dern! Hey, it’s Quentin Tarantino! Hey, it’s THE dress! All I want to see for the rest of my life is Jennifer Lopez and Shakira rehearsing a dance number together. Emme asking for a gecko makes me cry with laughter. Oh wow, I forgot about J-Rod. If you’re not here acknowledging the perfection of The Wedding Planner, you’re not my friend. That American/Puerto Rican flag moment at the Super Bowl was really important. Name a cooler woman!

