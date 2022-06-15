Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would have secretly married, according to Spanish magazine | Famous

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gave themselves a chance at love again by resuming their relationship at the end of 2021, after being separated for more than 15 years. Quickly, their romance became news in the main entertainment media in the world due to the fame and relevance of the actor and singer born in the United States.

With the passing of the months, the couple seemed to become stronger, so they began to talk about wedding plans, until their commitment was confirmed in early April. Both were even captured by the feared paparazzi sharing with their respective children at family gatherings that made them believe that theirs was serious this time.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would have secretly married

Apparently, all these rumors would have crystallized after the Cuore magazine from Spain reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in the city of Georgia in a secret ceremony. According to the aforementioned medium, the gala was held at the Ritz-Reynolds Hotel, which has luxury facilities.

As they point out, the famous couple would have made all their guests sign confidentiality agreements so that their marriage does not come to light. To this is added that there is no photograph or snapshot of the ceremony, since the magazine assures that both have already stayed with another renowned medium in the United States to give the exclusive of their wedding.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Ritz hotel one day before their supposed wedding. Photo: Grosby group

“ The couple is heavily rumored to have walked down the aisle with a wedding at the Ritz-Reynolds Hotel in Lake Oconee in Georgia. The bride and groom made all the wedding guests and those who would work on it sign confidentiality agreements. ”, reads Cuore’s report.

“JLo” and Ben ruled out having a child together

Since Jennifer Lopez has two children and Ben Affleck with three, an informant close to his environment assured that both do not want to have more children. On the contrary, with their marriage, they will seek to strengthen their family relationship so that their heirs can get along in the best way.