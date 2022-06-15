Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, secret wedding in a Georgia resort

The Bennifers would get married in a heavily armored ceremony at the Ritz Carlton Reynold, on the shores of Lake Ocanee. The neighbors of the resort claim it. Who got suspicious for two reasons …

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married, in secret and in Georgia, at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds, on the shores of Lake Oconee, just outside Atlanta. – photo | video

DO NOT REPEAT THE SAME ERROR It’s been since Jen and Ben announced they were back together last summer that everyone was betting on their secret wedding. A secrecy so to speak “defensive”, aimed at self-preservation: 18 years ago theirs love story it broke right on the rock of “excessive media attention” on the wedding they had first planned, then postponed and finally canceled. “The stress and the preparations were fatal to their love. This time they will not repeat the same mistake, they will get married on an island, far from everyone ”, a source near the actor had whispered.

PERFECT LOCATION – The Ritz Carlton Reynolds in Greensboro is not an island, but almost. Protected by dense vegetation, surrounded by golf courses, it is one location exclusive and sheltered, perfect for chic and private wedding parties (in fact there is an entire section of the site dedicated to weddings).

PRIVACY AGREEMENT – The Bennifers would have signed both the guests (including Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony) and the employees of the resort a confidentiality agreement. The news, which for now is still an indiscretion, albeit very well founded, has reached the average from the neighbors of the resort, who became suspicious for two reasons: a certain coming and going of big cars around the resort, and the fact that the Ritz, which in June experiences its peak season, was closed for a few days. They concluded that it was not closed: it was armored. For the wedding of the most beautiful couple in America.



