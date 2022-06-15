Jennifer Aniston Winks at Brad Pitt Ahead of ‘Friends’ Reunion Premiere

The reunion of ‘friends‘ It has generated great expectation before it opens in the next few hours, and some of its protagonists are already making waves at promotional events hours before its premiere. One of the most outstanding has been Jennifer Aniston, who is usually one of the Hollywood personalities whose sentimental life generates the most expectation in the followers of North American cinema. For this reason, and because of her marriage to Brad Pitt several years ago, there are those who are very excited that both will give each other a second chance.

Jennifer Aniston’s compliment to Brad Pitt

The American actress gave these fans one more reason to get excited in her last interview, in which she did not hesitate to interrupt when they recalled who her favorite guests had been in the history of the series. “Mr. Pitt was wonderful, he was fantastic,” Jennifer Aniston recalled with a note that left his co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox speechless, who at that time already knew what this statement meant.

The fleeting appearance of Brad Pitt in an episode was an unforgettable moment for Jennifer Aniston, who was married to the successful actor at the time. It was in the eighth season of the series, and he played Will Colbert, an old high school classmate of Monica, also starring in numerous clashes with Rachel -Jennifer Aniston- that did not go unnoticed then by the followers that the couple accumulated.

In the same way, this comment by Jennifer Aniston has not gone unnoticed, nor the way in which she interrupted her companions. Of course, with the reunion of ‘friends‘ and these statements revive the rumors after a new wink from the interpreter to her ex-partner. Hollywood could not be more excited to see how in recent times two of the most followed couples point to reconciliation, being able to add these to the prominent Ben Affleck and Jennifer López; We will see if Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston maintain their friendship or take it a step further, although both have been related to other people since their single status was known.