Jennifer Aniston wears two decades later the same dress that Courteney Cox wore in ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston was seen in a dress worn by her co-star from friendsCourteney Cox, nearly two decades ago, and fans can’t get over the nostalgia of that moment.

On June 13, Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the hit sitcom, made a guest appearance on her stylist Chris McMillan’s Instagram account. In the post, the 53-year-old actress is seen wearing a black and white patterned dress that Courteney Cox previously wore.

Posting to her Instagram stories, Aniston warmed her fans with a flashback photo of Cox wearing the same lace-trimmed dress while filming an episode of friends.

“Does the dress look familiar to you? I still have it!” she wrote her on her Instagram story, along with a screenshot of Cox’s character, Monica Geller, wearing her dress during an eighth season episode.

In May 2021, Aniston revealed that she had stolen the dress from the wardrobe department of friends after the series ended in 2004.

“I went into her clothing line and pulled out a dress that Monica wore,” Aniston told People at that moment. “I still have it and wear it to this day and it fits me well. It’s floral with black lace, tiny flowers, a V-neckline, and little ruffled sleeves.”

Meanwhile, Aniston’s recent use of the dress received a stamp of approval from Cox, who commented “Cute” on Chris McMillan’s photo of the two of them.

That Jennifer Aniston stole Monica Geller’s dress from the set and wears it to this day is my favorite thing. tweeted a fan.

“This is so cute”, answered an user.

The two have maintained a close relationship ever since. friends ended in 2004, along with co-star Lisa Kudrow. Last April, Aniston and Cox got together to promote a new range of products from friends for charitable purposes.

This is Monica, Courteney Cox’s character, wearing said dress (Instagram/Jennifer Aniston)

The former co-stars of friends posted a boomerang on Instagram on April 18 with the t-shirts, designed to raise money for the nonprofit Americares and EBMRF, a charity that raises awareness of the rare genetic skin disorder, Epidermolysis Bullosa.

In the post, Aniston and Cox are seen posing together for the selfie, along with the caption “friends forever.”