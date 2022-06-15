Jennifer Aniston explains why one of the most well-known social networks is diluting the work of an actor

That the world of celebrities in 2022 is very different from that of the 90s, it is a fact. Much of today’s celebrity comes from social networks like YouTube, Instagram or TikTok.

The figure of the influencer and content creators has become common in social networks, for better and for worse. However, some see this change as something extremely negative, something that damages their professional branch. Such is the case of Jennifer Aniston.

Well known by many of you thanks to her role as Rachel Green in Friends. Aniston has thrived in romantic comedies, and will soon return alongside Adam Sandler in the sequel to Criminals at Sea.

During an interview with Variety (via Dexerto) in which he was also participating sebastian stanJennider Aniston has highlighted how different, in her opinion, the industry is today compared to that of the 1990s.

“I always say I feel lucky that we were able to get a taste of the industry before it became what it is today: more streaming services, more people. You are famous on TikTok. You are famous on YouTube. You are famous on Instagram. It’s almost like I’m diluting the work of the actors“.

Taking advantage of the presence of Sebastian Stan, he used the actor’s work in Pam & Tommy to delve into the moment when the Internet began to gain strength in society.

“It was right around the time that the internet really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous. This thing about people basically becoming famous for doing nothing. I mean, Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those people…“.

It is quite likely that Jennifer Aniston’s words will not sit well with the community of content creators and influencers. In addition, there are not a few Hollywood stars and the world of music that thrive on networks, using them as another way to connect with their fans.

What do you think? Are social networks like TikTok or Instagram ruining the artistic work of actors?