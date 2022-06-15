It is necessary to create the living conditions of childhood and adolescence so that they can be satisfied and guaranteed: Martín Faz Mora

With 463 thousand 709 Jalisco the state with the largest participation in the country

The National Electoral Institute in Jalisco, presented the results of the exercise of the child and youth consultation carried out in 2021, with the assistance of Mtro. Martín Faz Mora, electoral adviser of the General Council of the INE, who said that “the results must serve to implement concrete actions on the indicated issues of concern and that must become public policies.”

Faz Mora pointed out that “if we want democratic values ​​to have a foothold and full citizenship to be exercised, including the exercise of the vote, it is necessary to create the living conditions of children and adolescents that can be satisfied and guaranteed by the various institutions that involves State institutions”. She said that most of the girls and boys privileged expensive care in participating in the exercise and also online, with the advantage that school activities had already restarted in educational centers.

The representative of the National Council for Educational Development, Jaime Cornejo Maldonado, recalled that “this exercise reached the most distant communities, no child and adolescent was left without participating, and that it was very pleasant to contribute so that the survey was translated into the Wixarica language. In Jalisco there is a great benchmark for participation and its results.

Gilberto Rivera Martínez of the Indigenous State Commission, said that “in the historical struggle of the indigenous peoples they have fought for equality, this has to allow inclusion in public policies” he said that the indigenous peoples have a great cultural heritage as well as environmental and that from these cultural perspectives can increase their participation.

María de Lourdes Ponce of the DIF Jalisco system, pointed out that it is a giant step in the exercise of child participation, although it goes beyond the proposals, she pointed out that voices must be reflected, not only in participation, but in facts, since He said that “we have to propose actions based on the current generation, because they are the ones with the ability to adapt; this should be reflected in specific proposals that they themselves made to us, she pointed out.

For his part, the representative of the Jalisco Secretary of Education, Fernando Lozano, said that the consultation was carried out in just over 1,209 basic education schools, and that today she returns to the schools, where those 463 thousand participations. He stated that “it is a risk that we think that without children and adolescents decisions should be made, but parents are also important to accompany these decisions and education in the family.” And he observed that it is important to find this information inside the classrooms to build with the school director, their teachers and parents, for the benefit of the students, and with it make full citizenship.

Paula Ramírez, President Councilor of the Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute in Jalisco, said that “the construction of our civic life begins with the formation of our children and adolescents, and that it has been built through the efforts of IFE before and now the INE, to carry out these participation efforts and produce with them valuable information on Mexican children and youth; the results that are delivered today are a window to know their reality, their sensitivities, their concerns and yes, it is also a wake-up call”. The results are of great value because they tell us where to direct our efforts, since they require study and reflection, and public authorities know where their work is headed, she pointed out.

The participants at the table agreed that timely follow-up should be given to the public bodies involved, but also to the State Congress to make them part of the results and take actions that help resolve the issues that concern girls and boys. , as well as adolescents from Jalisco.

The data for the 2021 child and youth consultation can be found on the ine.mx page, for those who are interested in obtaining statistics broken down by topics and ages.