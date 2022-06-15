Is the electricity bill very expensive? This is what you pay in the fee and ways to reduce it

Surely you have noticed that you light bill varies constantly. This is because the energy consumption depends on different variables. Besides, the rate depends on various factors which we see in detail below.

How is electricity billed?

According to the prophetthe share varies from one home to another and it depends on three variables: weather conditions; amount of spotlights Y appliances what is in Houseas well as the time they remain connected and lastly, the consumption habits that you have

Also the CFE establishes three consumption levelswhich are represented in your light bill and can be identified according to the following colors: in green the basic level is established; for the intermediate is represented in yellow and the surplus in red.

What is the criteria for establishing domestic rates?

If you have a lower light consumption you will have “increased government support”, but if you have a major expense, it will decrease. It must also be considered that the rates “are of a general nature and the flead actor to apply them will depend on the behaviour of the taverage temperatures minimum of each locality during the summer”.

If you want to know in detail domestic rates according to you locationYou can check them at this link.

It is important to consider that if you pass those boundaries during one yearyour rate will be reclassified to Domestic High Consumption (DAC), so your fee will rise considerably.

How to pay less on my electricity bill?

Work at home. The CFE recommend that you set working hours Y food. Why? This way you will preventopen the refrigerator constantly. Remember that this apparatus is one of those higher consumption of Energy generate.

Make the most of natural light. Find a place at home well lit for to work Y connect only what you use at that moment.

Appliances. It is important that you set the disconnect routine the devices that you don’t use. Also once you finish using them, unplug them to avoid the waste of energy. Similarly, try do not work with audio equipment or televisions turned on while you do your chores. If possible, you can optimize consumption of energy using the software of your computer calculation.

Change the halogen bulbs. These types of bulbs consume more energy. Therefore, it is recommended to make the most of natural light. If special lighting is required, it is recommended to combine natural light with fluorescent lamps.

Use of washing machine. Avoid as much as possible wearing clothes that require special washing cycles. Try to wear a change of clothes a day and make it easy to wash. you will save energy with cold water wash programs and try fill the washing machine to the maximum allowed in the instructive manufacturer’s use.

If you have drying machine only use it when the weather is not favorable. As we have said, take advantage of the maximum sunlight.

