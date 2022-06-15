Is Checo Pérez in the Top 10? These are the salaries of Formula 1 drivers

The Formula 1 It is one of the sports that its popularity has increased in recent years, but it is well known that it is one of the most expensive and where there are higher incomes thanks to its races in different parts of the world.

Without a doubt for Mexicans and one of the drivers who is experiencing a great moment in the Formula 1 season is Sergio ‘Checo’ Perezwho a few days ago managed to sign his contract renewal with the team from Red Bull.

The national pilot extended his relationship with the Austrian team until 2024, but also secured a millionaire figure in terms of his salary that would place him as one of the best paid on the circuit.

The Formula 1 It is handled differently from other sports. There is no official figure regarding the knowledge of how many pilots are paid. Some sources are those that allow us to know an approximate salary.

Czech Perez He would have an annual salary of more than 10 million dollars, although this figure does not include the bonuses he could get according to his results, so his income would increase to 27 million dollars. You also have to add the amount you add for the sponsorships you have.

We were not perfect today, there’s so many things to improve and to understand.

But at the end of the day was a great result for the team. congratulations to @Max33Verstappen who had an excellent race and to the whole team.

Now on to Canada! #azerbaijangp pic.twitter.com/pv2nq9tedg – Sergio Pérez (@SCHecoPerez) June 12, 2022

the pilot of mercedes lewis hamilton He is the highest paid with an estimated salary of more than 41 million dollars. Despite being the pilot of the moment and extending his relationship with Red Bull Max Verstappen he is the one who receives the second best salary with an estimated 35 million dollars.

THE REST OF THE PILOTS

– Fernando Alonso (Alpine) – $20 million

– Sebastian Vettel (Asto Martin) – $15 million

– Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) – $15 million

– charles leclerc (Ferrari) – $12 million

– Sergio Perez (Red Bull) – $10 million

– Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) – $10 million

– Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) – $10 million

– Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – $10 million

– lando norris (McLaren) – $9 million

– George Russell (Mercedes) – $5 million

– Stephen Ocon (Alpine) – $5 million

– Pierre Gasley (Alpha Taurus) – $5 million

– Alex Alban (Williams) – $2 million

– Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) – $1 million

– Mike Schumacher (Haas) – $1 million

– Nicholas Latifi (Williams) – $1 million

– yuki tsunoda (Alpha Taurus) – $750,000