In addition to Chivas, the other club that has already closed the doors to Chofis López

The reality is that López no longer enters into the plans of the rojiblanca board and therefore they would try to find him a new club.

The Chivas de Guadalajara will not give Eduardo López a new opportunity to return to the series of indisciplines that for the leadership commanded by Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez, are unforgivable, for which they have tried to accommodate him in some team before his contract expires in 2022 and at least one of the Liga MX clubs has already closed the doors to the talented soccer player.

It was in 2020 when Chofis left his destiny marked forever in the Sacred Flock by being part of a party without the consent of the directiveOh, that’s why he was separated from the campus until 2021 Matías Almeyda gave him the opportunity to resume his career with the San José Earthquakes of the MLS, where he did not do badly by scoring 12 goals in his first campaign.

But everything indicates that the United States squad will not buy the footballer’s letter and they will leave him free in search of continuing his career where it suits him best, for this reason Chivas has listened to offers for its services and despite the fact that there were two possibilities in Mexican soccer, a door has already closed.

Necaxa told her that to Chofis López

According to the journalist Jesús Bernal, The Rayos del Necaxa directed by Jaime Lozano do not have Eduardo López in their sights, after versions that pointed because he was on the list of candidates, so another of the teams that could repatriate the speedy player would be Cruz Azul, although there is nothing official on the table of the Guadalajara leadership.

“They mention that they already have proposals. In the case of Chofis, he is an unwanted person in Chivas by Amaury Vergara and they will seek to negotiate with him. One of the possibilities is Cruz Azul and I asked my contacts and they told me that in Necaxa no, they do not see it feasible to take it to their team, so we will have to see what happenslet’s see what Chivas achieves and how it can accommodate him for the next tournament “, the statement said.

