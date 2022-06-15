“I was addicted to cocaine”: Bradley Cooper admits he had drug problems | TV and Show

The actor revealed that he was addicted before fame was part of his “everyday life”, when he was in his 20s.

Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper wanted to be honest to narrate his fight against drugs, which affected his early career on television, sharing that in the past he had an addiction to cocaine.

In a conversation on the Smartless podcast, the interpreter wanted to talk about the subject that is still taboo among Hollywood stars and told Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett about his beginnings in fame and his addiction to cocaine at the age of 20.

“I was very lost and I was addicted to cocaine. I cut my Achilles tendon right after I left the series Alias and I struggled with zero self-esteem”told the voice of Bojack Horseman, who revealed that at that same time nobody wanted to hire him, according to the New York Post.

“Moving to Los Angeles for Alias It felt like going back to school. They did not want me in any club and no woman looked at me, I was totally depressed”he recalled, although he assured that it was a benefit to have gone through the hard time at 29 years old.

“It wasn’t until I did Happened yesterday? that I could get over myselfAnd then he was already 36 years old. I went through all of those things before fame was part of my daily life,” Cooper said.

Also, on the podcast Cooper highlighted a conversation he had with one of the podcast’s hosts, Will Arnett, with whom he assured having had a talk in 2004 that made him question his life.

Bradley Cooper Helping Others Overcome Addiction

Cooper does not usually talk about his past with drugs, but different movie stars have highlighted the actor from A star Is Born by have supported them and helped them overcome their own addictions.

One of them was Ben Affleck, who in 2020 spoke about his problems with alcohol. Then, highlighted Cooper and Robert Downey Jr. in his recovery. “They supported me a lot and I am very grateful to them,” he assured then, according to Infobae.

“One of the things about recovery that I think people sometimes overlook is the fact that it instills certain values ​​in you. Being honest, being responsible, helping other people, apologizing when you’re wrong,” he added then.

The same thing happened with Brad Pitt, who assured that Cooper helped him overcome his alcoholism.

“I worked to get sober thanks to this man and since I did, my days have been much happier. I love you and I thank you for it,” the actor told Cooper at the National Board of Review of Motion awards that same year, according to El País.