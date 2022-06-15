I tried the Vampire Facial, Kim Kardashian’s famous treatment

Kim K is obsessed with Vampire Facial and us too

Surely you have heard of the famous and dear vampire facialseither for the kardashians or for some other celebrity. Most likely you were curious, or am I the only one? The truth is that I placed it as a great treatment anti agingbut I saw the photos and it terrified me (I attach evidence below), simply because I did not understand what it was about.

After months of research and a lot of curiosity, I came to renewed Aesthetics Bar (in Prado Norte) willing to prove the reason for its popularity.

Before telling you about my experience, we must explain the step by step of this famous facial. We interviewed experts from renewed Aesthetics Bar to resolve all doubts.

Everything you need to know about the Vampire Facial

What is Vampire Facial PRP?

Plasma treatment, better known as vampire faceconsists of taking blood from your own body (approximately 10ml) and centrifuging it.“It is a process in which we rotate it many times in a special device and separate the cells; in one part the red ones stay and in the other the platelets, which are the ones that penetrate the skin and revitalize it”.

These last cells are responsible for repairing the skin, but they do not act alone, experts activate them with the help of hailuronic acid. and return them to their origin. “This makes the skin healthier, smoother and is also ideal for eliminating imperfections”says the doctor.

Now, the question is…. how do you place the plasma? “We use microneedles that pierce the skin at a regulated speed with a special device”adds the surgeon. I know what you’re thinking and no, it doesn’t hurt). “Once we perforate, we gently leave the plasma deposits and do this procedure a couple of times to make sure that the skin opens up well and that the cells penetrate perfectly inside. At the end we apply moisturizing protectors, such as hyaluronic acid, so it doesn’t bother you.”

What are the care?

“On day one we ask patients to constantly moisturize their skin. They will also be indicated a special cream, serum or oil, because they will feel hyper stretched and dehydrated “. And yes, the next day she had super smooth and dry skin. The following days they recommend you to continue moisturizing it very well, I used a squalane oil which made me feel 100% and I touched up my sunscreen every two hours to avoid getting pigmented.

“Intense exercise must be avoided (for at least the next 48 hours) because the procedure inflames the skin a lot. So if you exercise, you sweat, you get hot and the skin reacts and becomes more inflamed“, commented the expert. You should also avoid the sun, saunas and steam rooms for the next two weeks.

It looks bulky, but it’s not.

“Let’s say it’s zero invasive because we don’t use substances that are foreign to your body. So, by using your own platelets, we avoid allergic reactions.”

Who can get the Vampire facial?

It is recommended for all skin types except those that are very inflamed or damaged, for example: those with recent scars, rosacea, active acne, etc.

How often is it recommended to do it?

If it is preventive, it can be once a month first, then every three, six and finally once a year. This with the purpose of keeping the skin, soft, bright and young.

In case of mature skin, intensive treatments can be done; for example, every 2 weeks, (depending on the severity of the lesions, but it all depends on each patient). “Not all treatments can be generalized, you have to analyze the type of skin, if there are spots, lesions, etc. But without any fear they can do it frequently”adds the expert from I renewed.

Who can perform this procedure?

Only medical surgeons and dermatologists specialized and trained to do so.

After how long are results seen?

“The skin heals in the first six hours.” But you really start to see results after 24 hours, (you don’t feel stiff or injured anymore). In my case, I saw the glow I was told so much a day, my skin was like porcelain and completely smooth. “After a week you will notice the effects of the plasma, and it lasts approximately 2-3 weeks. The result is progressive.

What were the benefits you can see after a Vampire facial?

The first thing I noticed is that my skin looked much more luminous, but not greasy, as if it had come to life in a very healthy. They mentioned to me that the imperfections that I had were going to be eliminated, as well as the scars.

“It is worth mentioning that being a repair treatment, it is incredible to combat anti-aging. I explain to you, when entering the skin, more collagen is formed, more elastin (which are two particles that are going to help us repair), so you also prevent aging “.

