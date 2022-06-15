“I still love him”: Amber Heard’s controversial statements about Johnny Depp

Amber Heard admitted that she still loves Johnny Depp



Amber Heard confessed that he still loves Johnny Depp despite her accusations that he abused her and a multi-million dollar lawsuit the actor filed against her and won.

“I love him. I loved him with all my heart.” said the American actress to the journalist Savannah Guthrie in her extensive interview with NBCnews. “ I know that can be difficult to understand or it can be very easy to understand if you have ever loved someone.

“I did my best to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings towards him.” continuous.

Depp, 59, sued Heard, 36, for defamation over an opinion piece in the Washington Post 2018 in which she called herself a victim of domestic abuse.

The “Aquaman” actress previously told Guthrie that she stands behind “every word” of her testimony, insisting: “I have made many mistakes, but I have always told the truth.”

He also said he plans appeal the jury’s decision.

The actress admitted that she may not have been particularly “nice” on the stand or in the public eye, while suggesting that this influenced the jury’s final verdict. “ I’m not a good victim, I get it, I’m not a nice victim, I’m not a perfect victim.” , said. “But when I testified I asked the jury to see me as a human being.”

Amber Heard’s Interview About Johnny Depp’s Trial

In his first television interview after the verdict, Heard said he does not blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million in a libel trial and said the “hate” he received on social media was “not fair.””.

“I did and said horrible and unfortunate things throughout our relationship. I behaved horribly, almost unrecognizable to me ”, Said the actress in an interview segment for the program Today which aired on Tuesday.

“I spoke freely, openly and voluntarily about what I did. I talked about horrible language. I talked about being pressured to the point where I didn’t even know the difference between right and wrong.”

“I will always continue to feel like a part of this, like I am the other half of this relationship because I was. And he was ugly and he could be very beautiful. He was very, very toxic”, recognized Heard before the cameras. “We were horrible to each other.”

heard said: “I made many mistakes, but I always told the truth”

Amber Heard broke the silence in her first interview after the trial of Johnny Depp



In a preview of her interview with Savannah Guthrie from NBC which aired on mondayHeard said: “I don’t care what you think of me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my home, in my marriage behind closed doors. I don’t think the average person should know those things, so I don’t take it personally.”

“Even someone who is sure that I am worthy of all this hate and vitriol, Even if they think I’m lying, they couldn’t even look me in the eye and tell me they think there was fair representation on social media.”, express. “You can’t tell me that you think this has been fair”, added the American actress.

The seven-person jury unanimously found “clear and convincing evidence” that Heard defamed Depp, awarding him $15 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, though Fairfaix County (Virginia) Judge Penney Azcarate lowered the latter amount to $350,000. For its part, the jury determined that Depp defamed Heard and must pay 2 million dollars.

His attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, said his client doesn’t have the money to pay her ex.

Heard told Guthrie that she was nervous about speaking on television about the trial. “I am afraid that whatever I do, say what I say and say it how I say it, every step I take will be another opportunity to silence myself”Heard said in response to Guthrie’s question of whether she was worried that Depp might sue her again in the future.

