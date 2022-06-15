How to build a swing for your garden?

Did you know that you can build swings in Minecraft? It may not be the most necessary element for survival, but I can assure you that it adorns the garden like few other things. Then I tell you how you can make one with very basic materials.

Swings in Minecraft: the decoration that your garden deserves

In this guide I tell you how to make a basic swing so that you understand how its structure is, from then on you can modify the design to your liking: materials, shapes, sizes… The limit in Minecraft is your imagination, so try to make yours so that it is unique.





The materials you need are x2 ropes, x15 hurdles Y x1 wooden board. If you want to make it more realistic you can use chains instead of ropes. Start by building the wooden structure with the fences until you form an arch. Then put the ropes and finally the wooden board at the bottom.

Another option may be to place blocks of wood on a tree to make it look like a branch, then put the ropes/chains and the wooden plank under the branch. Clarify that this swing is decorative, non-functional.





There are ways to make it functional with mods, but this time I’ll tell you how to do it with the materials available in the base game.

