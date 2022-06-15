How LaMDA works, the artificial intelligence system that “gained consciousness and feels” according to a Google engineer

Alicia Hernandez @por_puesto

A thinking and feeling machine.

This is how Blake Lemoine, the Google engineer, referred to LaMDA, Google’s artificial intelligence system. It went viral. We read it everywhere.

But, how ands this machine”?

With references to old sci-fi movies, you could imagine LaMDA as a robot that takes human form, opens its eyes, becomes aware and speaks. Or as HAL-9000, the super computer 2001 A Space Odyssey and that in The Simpsons, as a parody, he has the voice of Pierce Brosnan, loves Marge and wants to kill Homer.

The reality is a bit more complex: LaMDA is an artificial brain, it is hosted in the cloud, its feed is trillions of texts and it trains itself.

But, at the same time, it is like a parrot.

Complex? Let’s try to break it down to understand it better.

a super brain

The LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications, language model for dialog applications in Spanish) was designed by Google in 2017 and is based on a transformerthat is, a network of deep artificial neural networks.

“This neural network trains with large amounts of text. But learning is by objective and is presented as a game. It has a complete sentence but you take away a word and the system has to guess it”, explains Julio Gonzalo Arroyo, professor at the UNED (National University of Distance Education) in Spain and principal investigator of the Department of natural language processing and language recovery. information.

Play with yourself. The system puts words by trial and error and, when it makes a mistake, as if it were a booklet of children’s activities, it looks at the last pages, sees the correct answer and thus corrects the parameters, fine-tuning.

At the same time, “identifies the meaning of each word and pays attention to the words around her“, says Gonzalo Arroyo.

Thus he becomes a specialist in predicting patterns and words. Just like predictive text on your cell phone, only here expanded to the nth degree, with much larger memory.

Quality responses, specific and with interest

But LaMDA also creates responses that are fluid, not stuffy, and, according to Google, with the ability to recreate the dynamism and recognize the nuances of a human conversation. In short: don’t sound robotic.

image source, Getty Images Caption, For Lemoine, Google “seems to have no interest in finding out what’s going on” with LaMDA.

This fluidity is one of Google’s goals, as indicated in their technology blog. And they get it, they say, noticing that the answers are of quality, that they are specific and there is interest.

For them to have quality, they must make sense. For example, if I tell LaMDA I have started to play the guitar“I should answer something related to this and not some nonsense.

In order for it to fulfill the second objective, it should not answer “Okay”, but something more specific like “Which brand of guitar do you like better, Gibson or Fender?”.

And for the system to give answers that show interest, insightful, it would go to a higher level, such as: “A Fender Stratocaster is a good guitar, but Brian May’s Red Special is unique.”

What is the secret to giving answers with that level of detail? As we said, it trains itself. “After reading billions of words, he has an extraordinary ability to guess which are the most appropriate words in each context.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, “It makes no sense to anthropomorphize current conversational models,” they say at Google.

For experts in Artificial Intelligence, transformers such as LaMDA have been a milestone because “they allow very efficient processing (of information, of texts) and have produced a true revolution in the field of Natural Language Processing”.

Safety and bias

Another goal in LaMDA training, according to Google, is that does not create “violent or bloody content, promote slander or hateful stereotypes towards groups of people, or that contain profanity”, according to their blog on artificial intelligence (AI).

It is also sought that the answers are based on facts and that there are known external sources.

“With LaMDA we are adopting a measured and careful approach to further take into account valid concerns about fairness and truthfulnesssays Brian Gabriel, a Google spokesman.

It maintains that the system has undergone 11 separate reviews of the AI ​​Principles “along with rigorous research and testing based on key metrics of quality, security, and the system’s ability to produce fact-based statements.”

How do you make a system like LaMDA free of bias and hate speech?

“The The key is to select with what data (with what textual sources) it is fed”, says Gonzalo.

But it is not easy: “Our way of communicating reflects our biases, and in turn the machines learn them. It is difficult to eliminate them from the training data without removing their representativeness,” he explains.

Namely, cann Appear biases.

image source, Getty Images Caption, “Humans are relatively easy to deceive,” says Gonzalo.

“If you give him news about Queen Letizia (of Spain) and in all of them they comment on what clothes she is wearing, it is possible that, when the system is asked about her, she will repeat this macho pattern and talk about clothes and not about other things” , says the expert.

A parrot that sings tango

In 1966, a system, ELIZA, was designed that applied very simple patterns to simulate the dialogue of a psychotherapist. “The system encouraged the patient to tell him more, whatever the topic of conversation was, and triggered patterns of the type ‘if he mentions the word family, ask him what his relationship with his mother is like,'” says Gonzalo.

There are people who came to think that ELIZA was really a therapist: they even claimed that she had helped them.

“The humans are relatively easy to fool“, maintains Gonzalo, for whom Lemoine’s affirmation that LaMDA has become self-aware “is an exaggeration”.

In Professor Gonzalo’s opinion, statements like Lemoine’s do not help a healthy debate on Artificial Intelligence.

“Listening to that kind of bullshit (nonsense) does not benefit. We run the risk that people will take a mania and think that we are in Matrix mode and that the machines are smarter and that they are going to kill us. That is remote, it is utopian. I don’t think it helps to have a mild conversation about the benefits of AI.”

Because, although the conversation is fluid, of quality and specific, “it is nothing more than a gigantic formula that adjusts the parameters to better predict the next word. You have no idea what you’re talking about.”

Google’s response is similar. “These systems mimic the kinds of exchanges found in millions of sentences, and they can be about any fantastic topic: if you ask them what it’s like to be a frozen dinosaur, they can generate texts about melting and roaring, etc,” says Gabriel , of Google.

Researchers Emily Bender or Timnit Gebru have referred to these language creation systems as ‘stochastic parrots’which repeat randomly.

Thus, as researchers Ariel Guersenvaig and Ramón Sangüesa said, transformers like LaMDA they understand what they write as much as a parrot that sings the tango The day you Love Me.