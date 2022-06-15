How is healthy eating? Experts answer

Taking care of food is a habit that little by little has caused more interest in people, whether it is to improve their health, lose, maintain or increase weight. What usually happens on this path is that many think that to start the transition to a healthy life you have to stop consuming those favorite foods from the pantry.

A study carried out by the company Ingredion -a global supplier for the ingredient solutions market- and the consulting firm Opinaia, reflect that Colombian consumers are interested in food by 78% and eating well to be healthy by 65%. Likewise, they add that in a global context sensitized by the coronavirus pandemic, health and personal care are the topics of greatest interest in the region with 42%.

In this sense, to eat well without leaving behind what you like, nutritionist Brenda Portela mentions that “It must be taken into account that of 100% of our diet, 80% must be healthy and balanced, while the other 20% must be what I call ‘occasional foods’, which are those that obviously we know that we cannot consume daily because they can be harmful. Not only focusing on the aesthetic part, but lawfully on health. So as long as that balance of food is maintained anyway, we’re going to stay healthy.”

Another important fact is the amount of calories that the human being should ingest. For this point, in Manzana verde (a healthy food app), they assure that everything depends on each person, since not everyone has the same metabolism, but more or less the calories to live are between 1000 and 1200. So things should be considered what are the activities that are carried out on a daily basis, if you are completely sedentary or if you do some physical activity.

Portela highlights that MV is a good start to start changing eating habits and not suffer in the attempt. In the mentioned site there are no “restrictive dishes, in all your dishes you will find carbohydrates, fats and proteins in the appropriate portions”.

And he added that “it has the facility that it reaches your home or office, wherever you are without any additional shipping cost. A dish already prepared to eat is a good step to start and thus avoid excessive time in the kitchen. Likewise, this application has a chat where people can talk with a nutritionist and ask any questions they may have.

Colombian food

The typical dishes of Colombia have a special charm due to their fusion with other cultures such as Spanish and African. The ingredients and their preparation are unique. The ajiaco is one of the most representative in the country. Potato, chicken breast, peas, and corn on the cob are some of its main ingredients. This dish is rich, but also healthy.

Although also, Creole chicken and pork tenderloin milanesa, among others, are dishes that are part of the wide balanced catalog that Manzana Verde offers its users at affordable prices.

“The key to these dishes is preparing them with the right portions. The potato provides mostly carbohydrates, in addition to other nutrients. Carbohydrates provide energy that is used for the cells, tissues, organs of the body and muscles. If you consume this dish in the right amounts, it can favor your nutritional objective and adapt it to your needs. In addition, an advantage of Manzana verde is that it shows the nutritional information of all the dishes”, Portela pointed out.