Homemade cream to rejuvenate the eye contour and lift droopy eyelids

If you want to take a few years off yourself and want to rejuvenate your look, you are in the right place, because we have the recipe for a homemade eye contour cream, made with ingredients from your kitchen, that removes wrinkles and lifts the eyelids. In addition, it is kind to the skin, so it will leave it soft and hydrated.

What are the benefits of oatmeal for the skin?

The flakes of oatmeal they are rich in vitamins of group B and E; in addition to folic acid, iron, magnesium, selenium, calcium, zinc and phosphorus. So they are great as natural antioxidants and regenerators of the skin. That is why they are commonly used in rejuvenating masks.

Since they not only help to eliminate impurities from the skin, they also favor skin hydration, so it controls kiss production, unwanted shine and eliminates wrinkles, as it serves as a natural filler.

Benefits of oatmeal. Photo: Archive

How to make a homemade eye contour?

For this recipe you will need the following ingredients: 2 tablespoons of oatmeal powder, 4 tablespoons of natural yogurt without sugar, two tablespoons of aloe vera gel, 10 drops of almond oil and two vitamin E capsules.

Step 1

In a container, mix the two tablespoons of oatmeal powder with the four tablespoons of natural yogurt without sugar, integrate very well until you form a homogeneous paste.

Step 2

Then you add the two tablespoons of aloe vera gel, the 10 drops of almonds and the two vitamin E capsules. Then take it to the refrigerator for about 3 minutes and it will be ready to use.

Homemade eye cream. Photo: Archive

To use you must have a completely clean face and apply around the eyes, in thin layers. Allow it to act for about 10 minutes and remove with warm water. Don’t forget to add a little almond oil on the wrinkles afterwards.

Is homemade recipe it can last up to a week in good condition if stored in the refrigerator and to see satisfactory effects, we suggest using it at least twice a week. Don’t forget to do an allergy test before using it on your face.

