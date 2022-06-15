Has Warner fired Amber Heard from Aquaman 2?

MADRID, June 15. (CultureLeisure) –

In recent days there have been rumors surrounding the possible firing of Amber Heard from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Just Jared claimed that Warner Bros. had decided to replace her with another actress and record reshoots, something that has now been denied.

A source revealed to Variety that Heard “has not been cut from the film.” Also, a representative of the actress He shared a statement with the media. “the rumors continue as they have done since day one: inaccurate, insensitive and a little crazy,” the text prays.

Just Jared later made a rectification. “Sources close to Aquaman production sent us an update. saying that amber has not been completely removed from the film. She still has a small role“says the medium. Everything indicates that, despite speculation, Heard will bring Mera back to life.

Heard’s reputation is going through a delicate moment due to his libel suit. Her ex-husband Johnny Depp sued her for a column published in The Washington Post in 2018 in which she dropped that he mistreated her. Heard was sentenced to pay Depp 15 million of dollars.





During the trial Heard assured that, although she was not fired, his role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was trimmed. “I had to fight. I fought so hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film”, he assured. Later they asked him if he could finally participate in the tape. “With a very reduced version of that role, yes”, he confirmed.

“They gave me a script. And then they gave me new versions of the script where they had removed scenes that had action, which represented my character and another character, without spoilers, two characters fighting. Basically they took a lot of my paper. They’ve just taken away so much,” she added.