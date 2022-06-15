Has Amber Heard been fired from ‘Aquaman 2’? After losing the trial of Johnny Depp begins the rumors of his future in DC-Film News

The interpreter, who plays Mera in the Warner Bros. franchise, stated during her testimony in the lawsuit against her ex-husband that her role in the sequel had been reduced.

The fate of Amber Heard in the dc cinematic universe It has been the subject of rumors since the actress accused her ex-husband Johnny Depp of physical and verbal abuse. The interpreter brings to life Mere in the franchise Warner Bros. and, after losing Depp’s defamation trial, doubts about his career have gone viral again.

Just Jared published, last Tuesday, that Heard had been the farewell of Aquaman 2 and that she will be replaced by another actress in the sequel and the future of the DC cinematic universe. After this information became viral, the interpreter denied it. A representative for Heard shared in a statement:

The rumors continue as they have since day one: inaccurate, insensitive, and a little crazy.

Why has this rumor gone viral? For multiple reasons. The first, Depp’s fans have been asking for her dismissal since the interpreter accused her ex-husband of ill-treatment. Heard and Depp met while filming the rum diaries and they were married in 2015. In 2016, the interpreter filed for divorce and a restraining order accusing the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean of physical and verbal abuse.

After finalizing their divorce, Depp denounced The Sun for defamation for calling him “wife beater”. The actor lost the trial, held in 2020 in the United Kingdom, with a sentence that establishes that he is “substantially correct” call him that way. This happened in 2020 and one of the first consequences was his abandonment of the saga fantastic animals at the request of Warner Bros. The production of the third installment, Dumbledore’s Secretshad started when this happened and Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the role of the villain Gellert Grindelwald.

Amber Heard criticizes the judgment of Johnny Depp’s trial: “It’s a setback for women”

The reaction on social networks about Depp’s dismissal was led by the anger of his fans and those who claimed that Heard’s testimony is false. The actor’s followers began to demand the dismissal of the actress from Aquaman 2 and they even created campaigns on Change.org to collect signatures and have it replaced in the franchise.

This year, all this has happened again, only with a change at the judicial level. Depp sued Heard for defamation for an opinion piece published in Washington Post in which the actress spoke about her experience as a survivor of sexual violence. Heard does not mention Depp’s name at any point in the text, but the actor pointed out that the reference was clear and that it had damaged his reputation and career.

During Heard’s testimony, The actress claimed that scenes had been removed from her after Depp’s “smear campaign”. “I missed out on opportunities. I got laid off from jobs and campaigns. I fought to keep my job and the biggest movie opportunity I’ve had to date was League of Justice with the option to appear in AquamanHeard said.

As the interpreter stated about Aquaman 2:

They gave me a script and then they gave me new versions of the script where they had cut action scenes with my character and another character. Without saying ‘spoilers’, two characters fighting against each other, and basically they have taken a lot from my role

The latest rumors say that the actress has about 20-25 minutes on screen in the sequel about the superhero played by Jason Momoa.

In this trial, the jury ruled that, indeed, there was defamation on the part of the actress and she will have to pay $15 million. On the other hand, the jury also pointed out that there was defamation by the actor through his lawyer. adam waldman and the interpreter must pay two million dollars to his ex-wife.

What the fans are asking for now, after the verdict of this trial, is that the interpreter be fired from Aquaman 2 as happened with Depp with the trial that the actor lost in 2020. At the moment, Heard is still part of the DC cinematic universe.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for the SensaCine Newsletter