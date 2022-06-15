Harry Styles dresses up as Palomo Spain and values ​​a return of One Directon: “It would be great”

Harry Styles has marked a very particular Chanelazo. The singer has chosen a Palomo Spain design to take to the stage at Capital’s Summertime Ball, a small festival held in London last weekend where Ed Sheeran and Becky Hill, among others, also performed.

The artist wore a two-tone jumpsuit in black with white lines. With short sleeves and a shirt-style collar, the bottom of the suit is finished with a bell-style finish. Styles gave an eighties air to his show with this garment, which belongs to the spring-summer 2022 collection of the Cordovan designer’s firm, baptized Tiburón. He combined the suit with some vans shoes and his classic quiff hairstyle.

The official social networks of the Alejandro Palomo brand echoed this choice of the singer, who is advised by the stylist Harry Lambert. He is responsible for the evolution of the artist’s image in recent years, in which he has given a completely radical turn to his looks.

Would you be willing to get back with One Direction?

Beyond his incontestable solo success, the artist does not rule out that one day he will meet again on stage with his former One Direction teammates.

It was in 2016 when Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik and Styles himself announced a musical break that ended with the boyband completely extinct.

During a talk on the podcast Spout Podcast, the artist valued the possibility of reviving the youth group that gave him world fame to the curiosity of the interviewer.

“I don’t know, I mean, I think the thought is really nice, I’d love for there to be a time where it felt like something we all wanted to do. I really enjoyed those records you mentioned (Up All Night, Take Me Home, Made In The AM.) and I think we all went through something very special together and there’s a lot of love in there. So yeah, I think if there’s a time for us to do it the right way, I think that would be great.“,

These hopeful words for One Direction fans come just a month after Liam Payne charged against his former teammates in controversial statements. “In the band we hated each other, we were very close to coming to blows”, said about her relationship with Louis Tomlinson.