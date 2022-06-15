Groovy Central Comes to Roblox Powered by Kinetix

Kinetixa pioneer in AI-assisted 3D animation, today announced its partnership with game developer Retro Shrimp to collaborate on GroovyCentral, a new 3D dance game being built on the Roblox platform. The game will take advantage of Kinetix’s powerful AI-assisted animation technology to create incredible dance moves for players to challenge themselves in online multiplayer dance contests.

Developed by Retro Shrimp, the successful creator of several leading games on the Roblox platform, such as Skate Park, which has over 250 million streams, Groovy Central will launch in the summer of 2022. Groovy Central is a major milestone in the construction from a new category of games that harness AI to help users build and share unique, fun, and personalized game elements.

“Groovy Central is our first and incredibly exciting key gaming partnership,” said Yassine Tahi, co-founder and CEO of Kinetix. “The Kinetix AI platform is built on the ideas of creation and self-expression, and Groovy Central allows us to showcase both in a fun, friendly, and engaging way that everyone can enjoy. And in the coming months, we’ll be working with even bigger partners like Retro Shrimp to launch other creative titles like Groovy Central.”

“Groovy Central is something the Metaverse has yet to see,” said Joseph Drennan, Founder and CEO of Retro Shrimp. “I am looking forward to seeing all the amazing dances that players and content creators come up with! We at Retro Shrimp are delighted with our collaboration with Kinetix; We can’t wait to help showcase their innovative AI platform and help introduce it to the Roblox platform!”

Using Kinetix’s code-free animation engine, Groovy Central will have players compete, judge, or watch multiplayer dance battles on the Roblox platform. Dancers and their moves will be fully customizable, based on a huge library of pre-made dances provided by Kinetix, and as competitors earn credits from dance battles, they will be able to create their own dance moves. This ease of customization allows user-generated content to scale beyond platforms that require extensive technical knowledge and allows users to focus more on creative elements, such as the dance moves themselves.

These are the features of Groovy Central