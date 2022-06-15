Gel nail extensions: the manicure technique that will unseat acrylic

The fever of long nails has flooded social networks (since before Euphoria), but today it is no longer wearing acrylic, but gel nail extensions. Have you heard about them? Although they are not noticeable to the naked eye, many celebrities such as Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga are already using them and today, we are going to tell you everything you need to know, from how to apply them to how to take care of them and the latest trends. hot of the moment, according to an expert.

If you’re nail loverget ready to have a new mani obsession!

What are gel nail extensions?

They are kind of artificial nails made with a gel base that melts with a tip (also gel), which means that they do not need an adherent. The best thing is that they can be as long and elaborate or as short and simple as you want, since the surface can be trimmed and decorated to suit each person.

The application technique is called Gel-X and was born thanks to Aprés Nail. According to its brand expert, Ioanna Alvarez, ‘the great secret and success of Aprés is in its Extend Gel, since it is not an adherent, resin, crazy glue or glue, nothing that traditional tips use. It is simply gel that melts with the tip -which is already gel- and for nail it’s the same procedure as if we apply a long-lasting gel colour’. That’s why celebrities are already fans!

Zendaya’s nails in this photo are gel extensions, and the ones Ariana Grande wore to her wedding too! Getty Images

Differences between acrylic and traditional gel

The gel nail extensions they are like an improved version of both worlds and here Ioanna explains the differences: ‘the traditional gel is just polish like a Gelation. It is not an extension. Now, if we think of traditional gel as a cold gel, it is a product that does not have flexibility, it is very hard and very difficult for manicurists to handle. Being more difficult to handle, nail they may not be perfect,’ he confirms.

On the part of acrylic, the expert points out that ‘it is very harmful for the nails, because it is very heavy, let’s imagine it as a cement that is very invasive and rigid, so with a blow it can break, often breaking the natural nail as well’. And in the other corner of the court we have the gel extensions of Aprés, ‘which are light and adhere with the same gel, thus taking care of the health of the nail, giving the same durability as an acrylic. It’s a more natural look, it’s easier to apply, and the time in the salon is less!’, he revealed.

How are gel nail extensions applied?

If you are already interested in wearing them, let us tell you that their application is nothing to write home about. Ioanna tells us that they wear as if we used Gelation or some long lasting gel. ‘The nail is cleaned, a base is applied, then Extend Gel is applied over the gel tip and placed on the natural nail. The incredible thing about Aprés is that the Extend Gel and the gel tips are made of the same thing: gel. So once it gets into the led lamp, they both melt and stick together. No glue or binder is used, so this makes it kinder to the natural nail.’