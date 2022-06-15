Gaslit: the other face of Watergate

In a key scene of “Honeymoon”, fifth episode of the miniseries Gaslit (USA, 2022, available on Starz), a savvy housewife named Gail (Ahna O’Reilly) leaves her middle-class Washington home in a nightgown, heads toward the car that has been parked in front of her house for a A couple of days later, she gets in the backseat, steals a piece of pizza from the two surprised FBI agents in front of the car, and without blinking tells them to get out of the way because they’re going to drive her poor husband crazy, who Because of her nervousness, she doesn’t stop going to the bathroom every 15 minutes. What’s more, she says, if they go away and leave them alone, she promises them that in a couple of days she will convince her husband to go to the authorities and testify to everything he knows. “My husband is not a very intelligent man,” says the unsinkable lady, savoring the pizza she has just stolen from them.

“My husband is not a very intelligent man” could be the subtitle of Gaslitthis miniseries based on the podcast Slow Burn, by Leon Neyfakh, and which just finished last weekend. Directed by supporting actor and occasional filmmaker Matt Ross and created by newcomer Robbie Pickering, Gaslit It is focused, to a large extent, on two women who were secondary characters – although one of them quite visible – of the Watergate scandal. I am referring to the outspoken Southern socialite Martha Mitchell (1918-1976), wife of Nixon administration Attorney General John N. Mitchell (1913-1988), and Maureen “Mo” Kane, a stunning blonde stewardess who married, in in the midst of the Watergate scandal, with John Dean (1938), the infamous White House adviser, who would end up testifying against Nixon before the United States Congress in order to negotiate a lesser sentence than a sentence that was inevitable.

In both cases, both the better known of Martha Mitchell and the less visible of “Mo” Kane, the two husbands appear in Gaslit in a very unfavorable light. The first is nothing more than a disposable pawn of Richard Nixon who, in order to regain access to the president’s power, was able to have his own wife kidnapped to prevent her from speaking to the press. The second is an ambitious, careerist and self-centered sorcerer’s apprentice who had to be trained by his brilliant young wife to present his best face to US lawmakers. As the aforementioned housewife said, it is obvious that these two husbands are not very intelligent.

These two female characters and their respective marriages in crisis occupy the plot center of a miniseries as absorbing as it is diffuse, because although it is true that Martha and “Mo” work as a kind of parallel protagonists, the script written by the creator himself, Robbie Pickering is abundant with both riveting supporting characters and genuinely engaging subplots. And this, without Richard Nixon appearing on the screen even once, except in archive images or photographs, since we are dealing with the side story of the Watergate scandal, not that of the journalists who revealed it –as in All the President’s Men (Pakula, 1976)– nor that of the character at the center of it –in the political and psychological thriller Nixon(Stone, 1995). The Watergate of Gaslit it is, rather, that of secondary, eccentric, minor characters, who were cast aside or even, when the time came, even sacrificed “for a greater good.”

In addition to the two women already mentioned, we can count here the African-American security guard Frank Wills (Patrick R. Walker), who notified the authorities that something strange was happening in the offices of the Democratic Committee on the night of June 17, 1972; crazed extremist G. Gordon Liddy (Sheah Whigham, sensational), who ran the failed espionage operation; or the clumsy bureaucrat Jeb Magruder (Hamish Linklater), Gail’s poor devilish husband, whose involvement in the Watergate affair earned him a laughingstock across the country, complete with parody of the Sesame Street Cookie Monster.

Gaslit advances, not without narrative stumbles or more or less valuable digressions, in a consistently satirical tone, which at times can become disturbing and dark. This is what happens in the seventh episode, “Year of the Rat”, perhaps the best of the entire series, in which we witness Liddy’s descent into madness, sentenced to 40 years in prison, at the same time that we see the psychological imbalance suffered by Martha Mitchell, who goes down the alcohol slide after being abandoned by her treacherous husband John, and being ridiculed by supporters and detractors. In this penultimate chapter, the presence of the rats – in the prison where Liddy is held, in the Chinese restaurant where we saw how John and Martha met – is more descriptive than symbolic: Washington is full of insidious rodents that you never see, but that are out there, next to you, where you eat, where you sleep, where you work. Where politics is serious.

The Martha Mitchell of Gaslit, played by Julia Roberts – “the Mouth of the South” as her ill-wishers called her – is inevitably likeable and attractive. The actress’s open smile and her unmistakable laughter cause us to side with her as soon as we see her on screen, even though it is obvious that her real character was more complex and problematic. It is understood that the purpose of Gaslit it is to see a historical event that is so well known, studied and discussed – the Watergate case – from another perspective, from the eyes of a woman who was crushed by the same society that welcomed her, used her and discarded her when she found it too uncomfortable. In this same sense, it can even be justified that Sean Penn, who plays the ill-fated Attorney General John N. Mitchell, goes almost unnoticed. Not only because he appears unrecognizable behind several kilos of makeup, but because this is not his story, or John Dean’s, or even Richard Nixon’s. It is the story of Martha, of “Mo” and of that tired housewife who does not know what to do with her “not very bright” husband who, as it happens, is one of the decision makers in Washington.