Gaby Rivero tells how he met Sylvester Stallone – El Financiero

When the Mexican actress Gaby Riverowho is currently part of the cast of the telenovela divided loveI had 16 years had an affair with the American Sylvester Stallone whom he met after a search after learning that I would visit Mexico Cityso he did everything in his power to talk to him.

It all happened after a love disappointment who was part of Carousel since its then boyfriend had just moved to Wisconsin to study, which left her heartbroken and crying in her room. But everything changed when he set himself the goal of meeting her idol – that she recorded a video to promote the boxing class in the CDMX Zócalo – thanks to movies like Rocky.

The kiss between the actress and Stallone

Rivero had several opportunities to track down the then 35-year-old actor. In an interview with the program The minute that changed my destinyconfessed that the first was through Jacob Zabludovskywho was his teacher, but he didn’t have time to get to Televisa Chapultepec.

Sylvester would award the winner of a race, but Gaby realized that even if he achieved his goal, he wouldn’t be able to have much time at his side, so he ruled that out as well. he was finally able convince her sister (whom she asked to be her translator) to escort her to a hotel where he would give a press conference, so pretended to be a journalist and so he was able to accomplish the mission.

“When I saw it my heart made me like this. He saw me and sent the bodyguard to tell me if I wanted to eat with him. We went up to a suite that he had and we were going to eat in a private restaurant,” he said. However, his plans were frustrated because some fans were waiting for him. “He said never be famous, that your world was reduced to four walls. And he asked for room service, there we were with my sister, the secretary and yes, I kissed him”, he added.

Though did not see him again –there was the possibility that she would stay one more day if it didn’t rain– she remembered how the experience was for her. “She kisses very well, highly recommended, with everything and her crooked mouth, yes because she had paralysis”.