Fortnite: where to find the Whiplash cars, with off-road tires and stone plow

This season’s week 1 Fortnite challenges are now available, and one of them will ask you to equip a Whiplash car with off-road tires and a rock plow, then destroy a total of 50 structures. These vehicles are the fastest cars in the game and can only be found in certain locations on the map, most often in well-maintained cities.

The only real difficulty of this challenge will be finding a Whiplash car, as well as off-road tires and a rock plow nearby. Once equipped with all these ingredients, destroying structures is child’s play.

Where to find Whiplash cars?

You have a good chance of finding Whiplash cars at the blue markers above. We especially recommend the big gas station between Hot Reels and the Sanctuary – they almost always house a Whiplash and the accessories needed for this challenge.

Generally speaking, gas stations are the best spawns for this challenge as they contain tons of off-road tires and rock plows, often at the fuel pumps.

All terrain tires and stone plows are often found on the ground

Once it’s in your possession, off-road tires and rock plows should be thrown at the whiplash. Then all you have to do is get behind the wheel of the custom car and race to destroy everything!