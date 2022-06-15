Fortnite unifies its monetization, the V-Bucks you buy on PlayStation will be reflected on all other platforms

In a recent announcement by Fortnite, starting today the wallet of V coins purchased on PlayStation will be unified. This means that when you buy a certain amount of V-Bucks on said platform, you will see the amount purchased on all the platforms where you play, such as mobile devices, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or PC.

This unification began little by little in each of its platforms and until now the only thing missing was to include Nintendo and PlayStation. In the case of the big N, the V coins purchases from your Nintendo Switch will not be reflected on other platforms.

As an example that the coin wallet can vary depending on the platform, if you buy 1,000 coins from your account on the Switch, those 1,000 coins will not be reflected when you log in from the same account on the other platforms. On the contrary, if you buy those 1000 coins from PlayStation or PC, you will be able to see them reflected in your other accounts, except on the Nintendo Switch.

In addition, it must be clarified that the only coins that are fully shared, around every platform, are the ones you get through the battle passin missions or in Save the world. Reason why you see reflected all the coins obtained in these modalities through your various devices.



Battle Pass in Fortnite

In order for you to be one hundred percent sure that your account is linked between all your platforms, you must make sure that the login on all of them has been with the same Epic Games account. If you need more help regarding this, you can go to the Epic Games FAQ section.

Here below you will find in a synthesized way the entire previous system: