The challenges Y Missions of the week 2 of the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 They will be available from Thursday 06/16/2022 at 15:00 CEST. Here we tell you which is each Challenge Y Mission of Fortnite of this batch, extracted directly from the game via data mining. We leave you with all this information just below:

Fortnite Season 3: Week 2 Leaked Missions

Headshot opponents with a Two-Shot Shotgun (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Pull the weeds from the Saplings of Reality (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Launch yourself into the air with geysers (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Swing 50 meters or more with the Hook Glove without touching the ground (0/10) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Enter the wind tunnel of La Bola Voladora with a Boloncho (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Eliminate enemy players with ranged weapons of Epic rarity or higher (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Charge a runaway rock with a Boloncho and make it roll (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Spend bars (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Buy items in Vending Machines or Curatronic (0/300) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

All these challenges and missions were added to the Fortnite file system with the patch 21.00the first content update of Chapter 3 Season 3. As we discussed above, these Challenges and Missions will be available from Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. CEST except for the last two; the weekly missions are always seven, but in each weekly round Epic Games usually adds a couple of extra challenges to replace any of the other seven in case there is an unforeseen problem.

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration