Fortnite: Darth Vader’s skin without a lightsaber and with a ridiculous banner

When people ask you what your favorite weapon is starwars, what is your answer? Anyone would say a lightsaber, and if not, it looks like you haven’t seen anything in this series at all. And I don’t think I’m the only one who idolizes the lightsaber class. Apparently, at Epic Games, it’s different.

At the start of Fortnite Season 3, players’ close examination of the Battle Pass will have led to quite a surprise. Because Darth Vader’s skin harvesting tool is NOT his red lightsaber… but the Seal of the Empire that, when one is a moderate connoisseur of the saga, looks more like a futuristic frying pan than anything else.

The disappointment of the season?

A lightsaber as a harvesting tool for Lord Vader… That would have been so beautiful. But for obscure reasons, Epic Games decided otherwise. No, the famous red lightsaber from Star Wars will not be joining the Battle Royale cosmetics pool.

Within the community, the controversy is great. Everyone saw the release of the Darth Vader skin as the perfect opportunity to make the leap.

Several hypotheses circulate about this absence. Maybe LucasFilm blocked the rights to the lightsaber in Fortnite as a cosmetic item (and only as a cosmetic item, because the weapon is sometimes present in the game as a weapon).

Truth be told, Vader’s saber isn’t the first one missing from official Star Wars skins. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s outfit also didn’t get his own weapon from him! Instead, this Jedi had a small knife…

It is not easy to save the galaxy with a knife.

How to equip your Vader with a beautiful “substitute” saber?

The community was so outraged that they couldn’t play Darth Vader skin with their weapon of choice that they used fake sabers. With erotic result.

The Mecha Srike harvesting tool, although you have to pay a few v-bucks, is a good replacement for the lightsaber and gives the impression (all things considered) of playing with Vader’s iconic weapon… Also, Darth Vader and this pickaxe were released at the same time in Fortnite. It is a coincidence?