For Kim Kardashian, the dream has turned into a nightmare, from weight loss to alleged harm

For Kim Kardashian, the dream quickly turned into a nightmare. The star found herself in a lot of trouble over her decision to wear Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress at the 2022 Met Gala.

After weeks of chatter, the controversy came to a head after collector Scott Fortner claimed that the Bob Mackie model, which the late actress wore to serenade then-president John F. Kennedy in 1962, was badly damaged after Skims’ founder wore it on the red carpet during fashion’s biggest night.

Although the reality star quickly donned a replica after placing the original Monroe one on the steps of the Met, according to Fortner the damage had already been done. On June 13, Fortner shared a photo he claims was taken after the dress was loaned to Kardashian. It appears to be crystal-free and appears to have torn on the zipper.

Although Kardashian has not yet commented on the alleged damage, art historians have warned that the beauty mogul was in possession of the legendary gown.

“Historical clothes should not be worn by anyone, neither by public figures nor by private individuals”the International Council of Museums (ICOM) said in a May 13 statement, according to Art News. “Prevention is better than cure”.

Even Mackie himself expressed his disapproval, “I thought it was a big mistake”the designer said last month, “Marilyn was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was simply fabulous. Nobody could have worn it like that. And it was made for her. It was designed for her. No one else should be seen in that suit ”.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! bought the dress for $ 4.8 million in Los Angeles in 2016, “We believe this is the most iconic piece of pop culture that exists”Edward Meyer, vice president of Ripley’s Believe It or Not, said after the purchase, “In the 20th century, I can’t think of a single object that tells the story of the 1960s like this dress. It’s a new world record for a dress ”.

Until Kardashian’s appearance at the Met, the sparkly look had been stored in a temperature-controlled room.

On May 2nd, Ripley’s released a video of Kardashian visiting the gallery to try on the dress, in the clip you can see employees wearing white gloves as they help the star into the dress. “Oh my God”Kardashian said excitedly as the dress slid over her.

In the post caption, the archival center stated that “Great attention has been paid to preserving this piece of pop culture history.” Ripley’s insisted that no changes were made to the dress and that the Kardashian she changed into a replica after being photographed in this look on the red carpet at the Met.

Kardashian echoed similar sentiments in a Vogue interview published May 2, stating, “I’m extremely respectful of the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit or eat or risk damaging it ”.

A unique souvenir

Although Kardashian was unable to keep Monroe’s dress, she received a special gift: a lock of the deceased star’s hair.

“We greatly appreciated his collaboration and felt he was a great partner for Ripley’s Believe It or Not! to be able to tell the story of Marilyn Monroe to a new generationAmanda Joiner, Ripley’s Vice President of Publishing and Licensing, told Us Weekly exclusively on May 3. “We have 25,000 items on display at Ripley’s and when we work with our partners we want to show them our quirky side too, and this was the gift we chose to give her.”

Plus sizes and extreme diets

In the May 2 interview, Kardashian also revealed to Vogue’s having undergone an extreme diet to get into the dress due to the policy not to change it, “I wore a sauna suit twice a day, I ran on the treadmill, I completely eliminated all sugars and carbohydrates, I ate only very clean vegetables and proteins … I was not starving, but I was very strict”he has declared.

In another interview with the fashion magazine she revealed that she had to “Lose 16 kilos … to be able to enter” in the dress.

The response to criticism

After the Met Gala, indignation broke out, which prompted Ripley’s to address the approval issue further in a statement released May 5, according to the Daily Beast.

“We have had many conversations with Kim and her team and have placed many requirements regarding the safety and management of the dress”said Joiner, Ripley’s vice president of licensing and publishing.

“The dress has never been alone with Kim. She was always with a Ripley’s rep. We always made sure that at any time we felt that the dress was in danger or that it was tearing or that we felt uncomfortable about anything, we would always have the option not to continue.“.

A message from Marilyn Monroe

On May 4th TMZ published an article stating that Nick Woodhouse, president and CMO of Authentic Brands Groupwho manages Monroe’s assets, said of believe the late star would have been happy to see Kardashian in the dress. Woodhouse even claimed that “There was no better person” of Kardashian to wear the jeweled dress.

Kim defends herself from the accusations

The reality star responded to concerns about her weight loss during an interview with The New York Times, “For me it was like saying, ‘Okay, Christian Bale can do this for a movie role and that’s acceptable.’ Renée Zellweger also put on weight for a role. It’s the same for me”Kardashian said.

He also kept us reiterating, “I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you lose this weight in a short period of time?”

The businesswoman stressed that “He did nothing unhealthy” to get into the dress, “For me it was important to achieve that goal”Kardashian added before explaining her plan in case she failed to lose weight in time. “I just couldn’t have gone, which wouldn’t have mattered.”

The damage is done

On June 13, Fortner posted what he claims to be on Instagram before and after photos of Mackie’s jewel design. In the post photo, which Fortner appears to have taken on June 12, the dress appears to be crystal-free and appears to have ripped at the zipper. In the caption of the social media post, the art historian wrote: “It was worth it?” tagging Ripley’s Believe It or Not! – the gallery where the dress was stored since 2016.