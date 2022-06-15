First trailer for Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone’s series in which he is an exiled mobster

tulsa kingthe first television series Sylvester Stallonepremieres its first trailer by the hand of Paramount+, platform on which this new gangster drama will arrive in the fall of this year. Thus, the popular Hollywood actor who has starred in such iconic films as the sagas Rocky either Rambo along with other blockbusters such as Demolition Man or Daylight, among many others, with Tulsa King he faces his first leading role in a television fiction. And we already have your first video trailer headlining this very news.

Sylvester Stallone and his own crime drama

Thus, the well-known action hero breaks into television with force, starring in a intense crime drama produced by Taylor Sheridan, responsible for the Yellowstone franchise. Its premiere is scheduled for the next November 13, 2022 in the United States and will tell us the story of a New York mafia boss named Dwight “The General” Manfrediwho after leaving prison with a 25-year sentence behind him, is separated by his boss, with Tulsa, Oklahoma, as a new destination. It will be in his new home where Stallone’s character will begin to build his own. crime empirea place that for him could well be another planet.

Tulsa King features a cast led by Sylvester Stallone along with other names such as Andrea Savage (I’m Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Miss Maisel ), AC Peterson (Superman & Lois) or Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), among other names.

The series will be produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Allen Coulter. Braden Aftergood will also executive produce. Tulsa King premieres on Paramount+ next November 13, 2022.

Source | Paramount+