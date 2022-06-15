First advance and release date of “Entergalactic”, the new Netflix animated series full of stars

Animated series starring singer Kid Cudi.



After years of development, Netflix finally released the first preview and the premiere date of entergalactican animated series co-created by Kid Cudi, the rapper who usually mixes his musical career with acting. The fiction will follow Jabari, an aspiring artist who lives in New York while trying to move forward with his love relationship. This Wednesday it was announced that it will be released on September 30 of this year.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The first one-minute preview not only showed the high level of animation in the series, but also displayed, at the end, the important list of actors that it will feature: Jessica Williams like meadow, Timothee Chalamet like jimmy Ty Dolla Sign like Ky and Vanessa Hudgens like karina. And perhaps most importantly: Cudi’s “Do What I Want” soundtrack as the series will feature music from the singer’s upcoming studio album also called entergalactic.

Images of “Entergalactic”, the new Netflix animated series with Kid Cudi

The series was an idea of Kenya Barris (Black-ish) Y Scott Mescudibetter known by his stage name Kid Cudi. “I’ve been waiting three long years for you all to see what I’ve been working on all this time,” Cudi wrote alongside the teaser on her Instagram account. “My greatest accomplishment. This project will move you, take you to places of the heart and make you fall in love again. I am so proud of every single person involved who helped make my vision a reality. From the animators, but more specifically from Fletch Moules, to the voice actors, my beautiful team at Netflix: to the amazing cool guy Mike Moon (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. the Machines) and the always charming and sweet Elizabeth Porter. I love you all”.

But that’s not all, in addition to the incredible cast already presented and the artists of fundamental works of animation cinema in recent years, you will also find figures such as Jaden Smith, tyana taylor, Christopher Abbott, 070 shake, Keith David, Arthur Castry and the return of Macaulay Culkin.

Images of “Entergalactic”, the new Netflix animated series with Kid Cudi

The official synopsis of entergalactic says that the protagonist strives to balance love and success. “After reaching the goal of moving into the apartment of his dreams, he falls in love with his neighbor, the photographer Meadow. Their relationship will be an explosion of art, music and fashion”, details the plot published on the official site.

Perhaps many do not know the musical career of Kid Cudibut they did see it late last year on Don’t look upthe film starring Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jennifer Lawrence. In it the musician and actor appears playing DJ Chello. In the aforementioned film, Kid Cudi also worked with Timothee Chalamet who will have a prominent role in the upcoming series.

Animated series starring singer Kid Cudi.

entergalactic premieres on September 30 in Netflix.

KEEP READING:

Ghostbusters: Legacy is now available to watch on HBO Max

A Latin Batman who lost his father in the Spanish conquest: the new DC on HBO Max

Individual posters and new preview with the protagonists of “Thor: Love and Thunder”