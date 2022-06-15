Exclusive scene of Nicolas Cage with Pedro Pascal

Related news

This Friday June 17 opens in Spain the most meta comedy in the career of Nicolas Cagewhich will interpret itself in The unbearable weight of enormous talent. The Chilean Pedro Pascal accompanies the Oscar winner in a comedy by Tom Gormican (My friends’ girlfriends) with a satire that marks the Hollywood film debut of the Spanish Paco León. In the absence of 48 hours for its arrival in the theaters, SERIES & MORE previews an exclusive clip in which we see the first encounter between Cage and Pascal in fiction.

In The unbearable weight of enormous talent, Nicolas Cage plays Nick Cage himself in a self-parodic comedy set in Mallorca that includes numerous references to his eclectic film career. In this alternative version of his own life, Cage is an actor in debt and with a bad relationship with his family, who is forced to accept a millionaire sum to attend the birthday of an eccentric billionaire (Pedro Pascal) who is a big fan of your work.

The situation is complicated when Nick is recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish, the protagonist of The Afterparty) and forced to live up to his own legend to save himself and his loved ones. Paco León, months away from debuting as a director Rainbowdebuts as a villain and acting in English playing Lucas Gutiérrez, a powerful arms dealer who is a cousin in addition to the character played by Pedro Pascal.

Completing the cast are Sharon Horgan (catastrophe), Neil Patrick Harris (how I Met Your Mother), Alessandra Mastronardi (to rome with love), Ike Barinholtz (suicide squad), Lily Sheen (everyone is fine) and Demi Moore (Ghost: Beyond Love).

