Evra defends CR7 with a drawn sword: “Those who speak ill of it are jealous. Let’s put Salah at United and he’ll have a hard time … “

Patrice Evra doesn’t appreciate much when Ronaldo is questioned and never does anything to hide it. The last statement that infuriated the transalpine is that of Jamie Carragher, to which he responded in kind …

Don’t touch my Cristiano. Patrice Evra doesn’t appreciate much when Ronaldo is questioned and never does anything to hide it. The French full-back never ceases to have words to honey for the five-time Golden Ball and every opportunity is good to throw himself against those who instead give against the Portuguese. The latest statement that infuriated the transalpine is that of Jamie Carragher, who explained that according to him Manchester United cannot entrust his attack to a player who will be 38 next year. Enough to stimulate the response of Evrà, who speaks to the Daily Mirror and as always does not miss a few digs.

SALAH – “Cristiano is beyond doubt. Can we leave him alone? He scored 18 goals, where would United be without him in the team? That’s why when people talk bad about him I think they are people who are not at peace with themselves themselves or that they are jealous. It’s absurd, I don’t even want to answer the questions they ask me anymore, because I’ve already done so many times. But I tell you one thing: put Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad of Manchester City, Liverpool or Chelsea and he will good. But put one of their best players, like Salah for example, at United and he will struggle, like any footballer. ” A decidedly interesting theory, which unfortunately cannot be demonstrated in the short term.

DEFENCE – But this is of little interest to Evra. What matters is that no one can afford to disrespect CR7. “They say that I speak like that because Cristiano is my friend, but I am simply in love with his work ethic and his professionalism. He is 37 years old and even when he is 40 he will continue to score, that’s why he plays and that’s what the people want from him. So when they ask me about Cristiano I don’t want to answer anymore, because he answered himself, with hat-tricks and other things. The funny thing is when people say he doesn’t defend, but also when he won the football Gold 2008 defense was not his best quality. So let’s talk about how good he is at scoring. ” An argument that, in fact, could silence any critic …

May 30, 2022 (change May 30, 2022 | 12:03 pm)

