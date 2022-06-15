Everything you need to know about the massive boxing class in CDMX that goes for the Guinness record

The date of the massive boxing class that the head of government had previously announced is approaching (Photo: Twitter/@Ponte_Pila)

This coming Saturday, June 18, the world’s largest boxing class in the Zócalo of Mexico City. Looking to break the Guinness record established by Russia in 2017 with 3 thousand participants.

Previously the head of the capital’s government, Claudia Sheinbaum, talked about the proposed goal and even boasted about the invitation of Sylvester Stallone, who embodied Rocky Balboa, the most famous boxer in cinema.

Through his social networks he shared a video lasting just over 20 seconds, where the actor from movies like Rocky Y Rambo pronounced: “I want to tell my friends from Mexico that there will be a very special event. It will be the biggest boxing class in the world. Let’s go for a world record! and keep hitting,” he said.

During the massive class, there will be support from professional boxers and 30 combinations of exercises of one minute each will be done without stopping, with the intention of breaking the Moscow record.

From Olympic champions, former boxers and current sports figures will be some of the teachers who will teach the class. According to Mauricio Sulaimán, characters like Julio Cesar Chavez Gonzalez, Erik The terrible Morales, Nacho Beristain, Mariana barbie Juarez Y Peter Guevara are some of the promoters of the event and who will participate in the super class.

Even Saul Cinnamon Álvarez would be one of the guests at the eventhowever your attendance will depend on your personal agenda.

The massive class will take place on Saturday, June 18 at 08:00 in the morning, however, those who wish to live the experience must arrive at the capital’s Zócalo at 06:30 in the morning.

It should be remembered that not everyone will be able to enjoy the class, since previous registrations were made (in April), which have already closed and were for 40 thousand people. The lucky ones must wear the official kit, which is a shirt, cap and participant number with a chip.

The Registration kits will be delivered at the Zócalo from June 14 to 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. On the day of the event they must arrive prepared and on time to be in their place, because at 07:00 in the morning the instructors and authorities will give a theoretical course and the rules of the event.

During the event, the authorities will not give pedestrians access to the first square of the Mexican capital, except for those who wear the official uniform.

It would not be the first time that Mexico City has made a massive call to break a Guinness record in boxing. In March 2020 The Iztapalapa mayor’s office was the first to invite the great sporting event with the aim of registering a new record.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not carried out and was suspended; the original idea of ​​the boxing class was carried out by the mayor of IztapalapaClara Brugada, as he tried to make his town the first to break the world record. now with the CDMX government support the project will be resumed.

