Emma Summerton signs the Pirelli 2023 calendar

Emma Summerton, Australian photographer who has collaborated with Vogue Italia for many years, signs the shots of the Pirelli 2023 Calendar. The first shots of the new The Cal have just been shot in New York. Emma is on the set: in front of her target of her 10 models and talents on which she still saw the reserve, even if some rumors almost give for certain among the protagonists Bella Hadid, a great friend of Emma Summerton.

The Cal 2023

After the 2020 edition signed by Paolo Roversi – who photographed among others Claire Foy, Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart, Rosalia called to interpret modern Juliet – after the year off (2021 was not realized due to the pandemic) and after the 2022 calendar shot by Bryan Adams between music and photography, the 49th edition was once again entrusted to a female photographer. This is the fifth, after Sarah Moon in 1972, Joyce Tenenson in 1989, Inez Van Lamsweerde of the duo Inez and Vinoodh of the 2007 Pirelli Calendar and Annie Lebovitz in 2000 and 2016.

Who is Emma Summerton?

After studying photography at art school, Emma Summerton approached fashion photography while working as an assistant in Australia. In these same years, she began to become more and more passionate about the world of fashion and in particular Vogue Italia. First the vision of Franca Sozzani, director of the magazine at the time, and then the collaboration with Edward Enninful, director of Brirish Vogue and European Editorial Director of Vogue Europe, introduced her into the fashion world making her one of the most appreciated photographers of the her generation.

The best shots for Vogue Italia

Here are some of the most beautiful images of Emma Summerton, from our archive (which you can consult at this link).