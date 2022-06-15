Dwayne Johnson thanks the fans for the success, but it’s still just the trailer!

Just three days after the release of the trailer for Black Adam, the DC Extended Universe film that will bring Dwayne Johnson in the role of the eponymous comic book anti-hero, the reaction of the fans is already “astounding”. There is already talk of “98% positive reviews” (only for the trailer), so much so that the actor wanted to thank the fans early.

After the soloist The Batman, there are still several DCEU releases of 2022 that promise to revive a franchise that it would be unrealistic not to define as a loss, so much so that the new management could decide, according to rumors, to completely abandon the canon and return to the individual DC Comics films . Among these releases, we would never have said it – mainly because it is directly linked to Shazam!which has not convinced everyone – but the Black Adam coming on the October 21 it seems vying to revive the fortunes of the DC Extended Universetogether with The Flash with Ezra Miller, even if in that case the theme of the Multiverse makes everything more ambitious and therefore also more risky.

So much has been the excitement in front of the trailer made public, that protagonist Dwayne Johnson felt compelled to thank this early enthusiasm by talking about the film as if it were already out. Find the full video at the bottom of the article: “I have launched some great properties in my career: Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, Hobbs & Shaw. But you guys you launched Black Adam into another stratosphere and I couldn’t thank you enough. You know how much this property in my heart means to me, I’m so passionate. Ten years of work, in which I split it in two to deliver it directly to you and the response was incredible“.

A simple trailer is rarely referred to with these words, but Johnson went even further, pointing out how the video has already arrived at 13 million views has received a “staggering” reaction since its release. Obtaining (again according to The Rock) the 98% positive reviews and reactions. A sign that the film is really promising, at least in the hopes of the spectators. What are your expectations, especially after watching the trailer? Tell us in the comments!