date, time, participants and how to watch the macabre AuronPlay tournament with 100 streamers

At the beginning of the year we had one of the most impressive events in the streaming community with the Squid Craft Games. The title of Mojang allows us to do almost anything we can imagine and now it is the turn of the Saw Minecraft Games.

What are Saw Minecraft Games

It is a tournament organized by auronplay with the help of Eufonia Game Studio, responsible for the Squid Craft Games. It will have the participation of 100 streamers and its tests will be of a macabre and bloody cut, in the style of the film franchise.

In the end, only one participant will be left standing out of the initial 100, who will pocket 20,000 euros as a prize. Miguel Ángel Jenner, original voice actor for Jigsaw, will be in charge of all the voice overs during the event.

Date and time to see the Saw Minecraft Games

It will be three days in total of departure. They start the June 15 and continue on the 16th and 17th of the same month. The time to start the game is 9:00 p.m. on the Iberian Peninsula (2:00 p.m. on CDMX). In the image below you can see the schedule for the main countries.





How to watch the Saw Minecraft Games

Here the decision is totally yours. Of course, each of the content creators will broadcast the game on Twitch or YouTube from their point of view, so you can have several live at once to exchange perspectives. These are some of the most recognizable channels.

Participants and teams of the Saw Minecraft Games

We are talking about a total of 100 streamers, influencers and youtubers, so you can expect faces as well known as those of himself. auronplay, Ruby, Ibai Llanos, AriGameplays, DjMaRiio, TheGrefg either IlloJuan. This is the complete list.





However, to make it even more interesting, the organization has decided that the 100 players will be divided into 10 teams with 10 members. It is not clear how they will have to collaborate with each other or what will happen on the last day with the formations, but this is the initial approach.





Saw Minecraft Games Trailer