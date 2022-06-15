Cryptoeconomy: The Top Two Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You Rich

Want to earn life-changing returns in the stock market? Enter the ground floor of a whole new industry as the metaverse: an iteration of the internet that creates interconnected virtual worlds. Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, has reignited interest in metaverse development after announcing plans to commit $10 billion to build what it calls the successor to the mobile internet.

As the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats. So if the metaverse is as transformative as Facebook hopes, two companies, Roblox and Snap, stand to benefit as their young audiences and early adopter advantages help them leapfrog the competition. Let’s explore how these two leaders could turn this dream into reality, generating explosive returns in the process.

Roblox More than 70% from its direct trading price of $70 per share in March, Roblox stock is on fire. And despite boasting an already massive market capitalization of $78 billion, the video game company still has room to grow as it capitalizes on its young audience and attractive niche.

The metaverse (defined as interconnected virtual realities) doesn’t exist yet. But games seem like a logical first step for the concept. As a video game company, Roblox already relies on computer graphics and programmed virtual experiences. And with 49% of users under the age of 13, its demographic is a massive competitive moat because young people are more willing to socialize inside a virtual reality.

Roblox is already a leader in creating virtual reality experiences. Last year, the platform hosted a virtual performance by rapper Lil Nas X that was attended 33 million times. And in November, it announced a collaboration with apparel company Nike to create Nikeland, a virtual space that allows users to play Nike-themed games and try on products. According to CNBC, Nike is preparing to sell products in the metaverse, which could open up revenue opportunities for platforms like Roblox.

Priced at a multiple of 43 selling price, Roblox is not cheap. But the stock seems worth its premium considering the company’s rapid rate of growth (third-quarter sales soared 102% to $509 million) and leadership position in virtual reality, which will be the foundation of the metaverse.

Snap

Growth in the metaverse will likely incorporate augmented reality (AR), which is technology that combines real life with computer-generated imagery. As a leader in augmented reality software, Snap is well positioned to monetize this exciting growth opportunity.

Research and Markets analysts expect the AR opportunity to expand at a 32% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to $88 billion by 2026 as e-commerce and other industries embrace the technology. And while AR is less immersive than VR, it can be integrated into a more user-friendly segment of the metaverse that doesn’t require leaving the real world.

Like Roblox, Snap benefits from its youthful community. The company boasts a 90% penetration rate among 13-24 year olds in established markets such as the US, UK and Australia. And according to CEO Evan Spiegel, Snap is working with partners like Ralph Lauren and MAC Cosmetics to expand its AR shopping experiences, which already include trying on clothes virtually.

Snap’s augmented reality business is still in its early stages, and management hasn’t shed much light on its revenue and profit potential. But the company’s pioneering advantage should position it for success as the opportunity expands.

