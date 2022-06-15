Cristián de la Fuente Pedro Pascal Why does Twitter make fun of Cristián de la Fuente? What did Peter Pascal do?

A wave of reactions reached the channel that was only looking to promote one of its programs.

Christian of the Source He hovered around the most commented topics on social networks again, although this time it was not because he was linked to the smuggling of watches, because he was assaulted or because of his always controversial statements. In fact, it wasn’t even because of anything he did. What happened? Chilevisión branded the husband of Angélica Castro as a Chilean “consecrated abroad” and the public did not take long to react in the most sarcastic way possible.

It all started with the invitation through Twitter made by the open channel, so that viewers could see the chapter of Julio César Rodríguez’s program Pero con Respeto in which De La Fuente was as a guest and which was broadcast on Monday night.

“A Chilean who has consecrated his career as an actor abroad will reveal anecdotes and stories to us �� Cristian de la Fuente is the great guest of #PeroConRespetoCHV ��”they wrote.

Far from worrying about the television space or the statements made by the actor on it, the users of the platform began to react to the publication above all with humor and sarcasm.

The tone of the reactions was to recall the figure of Pedro Pascal, the leading actor in large and successful American television productions such as game of Thrones, narcs Y The Mandalorianin addition to cinematographic blockbusters such as Wonder Woman 1984 and recently The Weight of Talentalongside Nicolas Cage.

The reactions were so many that they began to raise the names, both of Cristián de la Fuente and Pedro Pascal, to the trending topicsremaining there much of the day on Tuesday and until the morning of this Wednesday.