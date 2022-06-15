Coinbase Mistakes Recall the Dotcom Crash

Bloomberg Opinion — Cryptocurrencies have long been heralded as the future of finance, but their downfall is following a script seen decades ago.

Take Coinbase (COIN) as an example. The platform went public at US$250 per share in April 2021, that is, when bitcoin (XBT) was worth more than US$63,000, close to its all-time high. Bitcoin is currently hovering around $20,000 and Coinbase is trading at just under $50 per share. In addition, it will lay off 18% of its workforce, practically the number of people it has incorporated this year.

It’s not the only one. Peter Thiel-backed cryptocurrency lender BlockFi is cutting 20% ​​of its staff. Gemini Trust Co. (GMNI), owned by the Winklevoss twins, is cutting its workforce by 10%. (They drowned their sorrows soon after playing a rock set in Delaware, including a cover of Rage Against the Machine.)

The situation is too reminiscent of the dot-com crash, when soaring share prices convinced founders to ignore warnings that a bubble was brewing and to hire too many people too quickly. The result was a series of empty offices and abandoned ergonomic chairs.

“We grew too fast,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong wrote in a blog post. He noted that the company, which makes its money through cryptocurrency transaction fees, only had 1,250 employees on staff at the start of 2021, ballooning to nearly 5,000 in the latest quarter. “It is now clear to me that we have overhired.”

The common elements in all these announcements of layoffs in the sector are the demand to reduce costs in the face of a “crypto winter”. However, these companies did not need a Ned Stark (the Game of Thrones character) told them that winter was coming. The dotcom bubble was apparent to anyone with eyes to see in the early 2000s, and the parallel drawn by cryptocurrencies has been undisputed for a year or more. “This could be very big, very dangerous, and happen very fast,” we warned last July.

Just as Pets.com wasted millions (in 2022 dollars) on a commercial in the 2000 Super Bowl, Coinbase spent an estimated $14 million on its own commercial for this year’s big game. Both were hugely successful in one respect: the Pets.com sock puppet will never be forgotten, and the Coinbase QR code was so successful that it caused the Coinbase app to crash. Neither announcement was able to stem the tidal wave that was about to hit their respective industries.

A year or so after that Super Bowl commercial, Pets.com was liquidated. Coinbase may not suffer the same fate. A better equivalent of Pets.com might be Dogecoin: unserious on the surface, obsessed with cartoon dogs, and ultimately worthless.

However, Pets.com had only 320 employees at its peak, even though it was in the physical business of stocking and shipping pet supplies. Coinbase and its counterparts have many more. They may survive the winter, but will end up burning a lot of your furniture in the process.

As with previous dot-coms, railroads, and other bankruptcies, the crypto winter is sure to leave some survivors. Despite the evaporation of $2 trillion of paper wealth, the founders and many millionaires of crypto will come out ahead. Union Square Ventures (equity firm), an early backer of Coinbase, came out of the IPO (initial public offering) with billions.

Those who will not be so lucky are those who took Matt Damon’s advice in that other infamous 2022 Super Bowl commercial on cryptocurrencies, “Fortune Favors the Brave,” an ad for Crypto.com (CRCW), which won the naming rights to the Staples Center in Los Angeles at the absolute apex of the bubble, an event that made so many dot-com references that it broke the matrix of irony.

The same goes for the thousands of young workers who hoped to make a lucrative career in a supposedly cutting-edge industry. Yet they are the victims of another generation of founders making too many familiar mistakes.

This article was translated by Miriam Salazar