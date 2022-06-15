Christian Nodal in controversy over a photo with “The Mexican Kardashian”

Digital Millennium

Christian Nodal, regional mexican singer, surprised to appear next to some members of the Fernández dynasty. The Belinda’s ex-boyfriend appeared at the famous ranch “Los tres foals” with Vicente Fernández Jr. and the Mexican Kim Kardashian.

It was through social networks where this meeting was presumed. Though Nodal was shown with several people at Don Chente’s ranch, actually the image that caused a stir was the one that was taken with Mariana Gonzalez‘The Mexican Kim Kardashian’.

“The Mexican Kardashian” appeared very closely with the singer, while Vicente Fernández Jr marked his distance a little more.

“I love its simplicity. In the best cafe in Guadalajara with a super guest”, wrote the influencer.

The fans and haters of both began to speculate on the subject. Some highlighted that the influencer makes a better couple with Nodal than with Vicente Jr.

“Vicente Fernández Jr is filling”; “Better remove Vicente, hahaha”; “Don’t make me angry”; “Be careful Vicentico that Nodal is on fire”, “Already thinking about changing his outfit”; “Which of the two is Nodal?”; “His body language caught my attention”; “The net my dear Chente Jr… is there as a filler”, “Why so far from your partner? She looks like she doesn’t fit the picture.” read between reactions.

