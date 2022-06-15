Chris Pratt Confesses Everything He Stole From the Set of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

On June 9, the long-awaited finale of the ‘Jurassic World’ trilogy, ‘Dominion’, finally hits theaters. that reunites the stars of the first film, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, with the new generation of protagonists: Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt. With them we were able to sit down and talk before the premiere of the film and they told us how they felt to be part of this epic encounter in front of the cameras: “Of having been very fans of ‘Jurassic Park'”Pratt tells us, “to work with them now and to be able to consider us their equals, that is a real honor”.

Owen Grady is a character that we can more or less consider constant, and he has always remained true to his respect (on all levels) for dinosaurs. Claire Dearing, on the other hand, has remarkably evolved from chief operating officer of the theme park and partly responsible for the creation of the Indominus rex to activist for the Dinosaur Protection Group, from executive in heels to woman of action, all in two films. What can we expect from her now? “In ‘Dominion’ we see a Claire who is still struggling to do things right because she feels tremendous guilt”, explains Howard, who also shares with us his philosophy when it comes to doing action scenes: “If it heals in a week, fine, but if it takes longer, it’s not safe.” We know that they took some souvenir in the form of a bruise, although Pratt insists that “We hurt ourselves, but not seriously.”

And speaking of souvenirs, with this being the final ending for them (or so they insist) we wonder if they took any souvenirs from the set, but Howard is too honest and never ever steals anything, as much as she loves her wardrobe. Pratt on the other hand is not clear if he left something there: “From this film I have taken the knife. The costumes, I have kept the pants and boots because I liked them, the belt, also a pair of dinosaur fangs. I have a whole closet. Bryce is going to regret being so good one day.” – “I’m already regretting it”she jokes.

actress and director

In addition to acting, Bryce Dallas Howard has written a couple of short films, has worked as a producer and in 2006 he began directing. First they were his own short films, then segments in choral directed films, video clips and episodes of television series as well as a documentary about his father, Ron Howard. On the small screen, he has won praise from the public and critics for his two episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ and in the third season of the adventures of Grogu and Din Djarin he will once again be behind the cameras . We then asked him if working on action movies like this had helped him direct it in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, and his response was also a tremendous compliment to his co-star: “One of the best things about my profession is watching other directors work and, honestly, stealing from them. […] Doing all this action in ‘Jurassic’ has been very helpful to me as a filmmaker, but also as an actress. […] And I have to say that Chris is brilliant in the action scenes. Seriously, the entire cast of ‘The Mandalorian’ knows how you act. I tell them, “Chris does this, Chist does that.”

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ opens only in theaters on June 9.