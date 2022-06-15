Chris Hemsworth will now be a villain in his new movie

USA.- In the movie “Spiderhead” or “La Cabeza de la Arana”, as is the title in Spanish, the Australian actor Chris Hemsworth does not appear as the great superhero, nor as a brave knight in search of banishing evil or as a secret agent in alien themes, but as a villain capable of anything to get away with it.

Based on the novella “Escape from Spiderhead” by writer George Saunders, the film tells the story of an avant-garde prison warden (played by Chris) who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs.

But the situation becomes more complex when two volunteers, Jeff and Lizzy have a romantic connection, which will make their path to redemption complicated when the prison director begins to push the free will and the will of the prisoners to the limit. inmates.

The story takes the viewer into a coming and going of feelings, controlled emotions and events that cast doubt on human capacity and the intervention of man himself in matters that, until today, we usually describe as “uncontrollable”.

The film opens on Friday.