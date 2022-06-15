Chivas negotiates the signing of Julio César Cata Domínguez from Cruz Azul

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara They try to negotiate the transfer of the defender from Cruz Azul, Julio Cesar ‘Cata’ Dominguez, with whom they intend to reinforce in the current transfer market with a view to 2022 opening of Liga MXso they are proposing a trading card where they offer Javier Eduardo ‘La Chofis’ Lopez.

According to information from the journalist José María Garrido, Cruz Azul would be interested in adding Javier Eduardo López to its ranks, so Chivas He proposes the change in order to strengthen his defensive defense, one of the weaknesses of the rojiblanco team in recent seasons.

The source assures that La Chofis López no longer wants to continue in the MLS and aims to return to Liga MX, but in Chivas he no longer has a place, so the Flock seeks to use him as a bargaining chip.

López does not want to continue in the MLS because the contract with the San Jose Earthquakes is very unfavorable for him, so he does not think about continuing in the Californian club.

In Chivas they did want to have the player, but it was Amaury Vergara’s decision to close the doors on him due to his indiscipline.

In the event that San Jose does not make the purchase of the player effective, Cruz Azul would be interested in having the footballer and Chivas would be requesting the exchange for Cata Domínguez.

Other players that Chivas could request are Erik Lira, a player recently signed by Cruz Azul, so it seems very difficult for the cement workers to accept this exchange.

As a third option, Chivas would have Rafael Baca, a holding midfielder, on his wish list.

Domínguez played 14 regular phase games in Clausura 2022 with Cruz Azul and his level of play has led him to return to the Mexican National Team, even with hopes of attending the 2022 Qatar World Cup.









