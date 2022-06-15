Charlize Theron: goodbye blonde! Here’s the new raven mullet

For a star who welcomes the blond into his life, there is one who abandons him: if -only after having explored new horizons in terms of hair dyes- Gigi Hadid chooses platinum again, demonstrating that “you always go back to where you have been well“, Now it’s the beauty’s turn Charlize Theronwhich decides to amaze the whole world with a sudden and shocking change of course. L’Atomic blonde switches to jet black, and not only! To wreak havoc at the gala of his “Africa Outreach Project“Was also the farewell to long bob in favor of a very brazen one mulletan authentic twist that made the actress almost unrecognizable in the eyes of many.

Even if you approach it to blond par excellence, the star is by no means new to drastic changes in looks and head shots, sometimes forced by script requirements. Have we already seen her blackberry? Yes: on the set of “The Old Guard”The dark tint was combined with a Pixie Cut particularly boyish“a la garçonne“As they say, while on the occasion of Academy Awards in 2019 to an asymmetrical bob with a sophisticated taste, classy.

But let’s go back to the present day. This time, probably thanks to the King among the hottest short cuts in 2022, the bright black takes on a darker connotation, almost dark. And that’s how it is Charlize Theron adds a dose of gothic look to summer! The profiles of the brand new hairstyle are parades, the locks scaled on several levels, just like the trend Octopus Hair (as well as the favorite of the Gen Z) commands, giving the face a much more decisive air, rebellious thanks also to fringe curtain distributed in thin locks on the forehead.

In stark contrast to the clean and essential outfit – white shirt and jeans – chosen by the actress, the new look therefore it seems to be the result of a free choice of the same, to testify great audacity and moreover a certain propensity towards the metamorphosis of style. And you, would you ever succeed?