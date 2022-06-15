Celebrities whose parents belong to the LGBT + community: Robert De Niro, Lele Pons, Kylie Jenner and more | Famous

#1 Robert DeNiro

The double Oscar winner is the son of artists: the painter and poet Virginia Holton Admira and the painter and sculptor Robert De Niro Sr., who came out as gay in the 1940s, shortly after the birth of the actor, and maintained a relationship with the poet Robert Duncan.

De Niro decided to honor his father’s legacy with the documentary ‘Remembering the Artist: Robert De Niro, Sr.’, which presents intimate stories of the painter such as the despair he experienced due to his sexual orientation.

In an interview for ‘Out’, Robert explained that he felt a great responsibility to make this documentary and keep his father’s legacy alive.

“I felt I had to do it. I felt compelled. It was my responsibility to make a documentary about him.”

The singer and niece of Chayanne is the daughter of Luis Pons and Anna Maronese. Her parents divorced her when she was a child and soon after, she found out that her dad is gay.

“I was very young when I discovered it. I didn’t know anything and when I found out it was a shock because I always saw it with my mom and I said: “How did it happen? When did it happen? ”, She counted for ‘Ventaneando’.

The surprise was accompanied by an interest in learning more about the subject and her father’s partner. Today, Lele constantly reiterates the love and pride that she feels for her dad.

“Happy Pride Month 🌈 My dad is gay and I am beyond grateful to be his daughter!! Time to celebrate this month! I love you Daddy”

#3 Tessa Ia and Naian González Norvind

The daughters of Fernando González Parra (who is also the father of Camila Sodi) and Nailea Norvind followed in the footsteps of the actress and are currently growing fruits in movies and series: Tessa Ía is known for her work on ‘Desenfrenadas’ and ‘After Lucía’ ; Nain has credits in ‘New Order’ and ‘Sex, modesty and tears 2’

In addition to having acting in common, Tessa and her mother Nailea share the same sexual orientation: they are bisexual. The ‘Quinceañera’ actress made her bisexuality public in September 2021, while her daughter is currently in a relationship with singer and producer Marian Ruzzi.

According to an interview that Nailea gave to Mara Castañeda, bisexuality has been present in her family for a long time.

“Totally ad-hoc to Norvind, bisexuality has been in our family, I don’t know if my grandmother, I think even my grandmother didn’t want to tell us but my mother was a bisexual woman, well, I have only been met by male couples but I feel the bisexuality inside of me.”

#4 Kendall and Kylie Jenner

The smallest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are the product of the marriage of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. In April 2015, two years after splitting from Kris Jenner, the Olympian came out publicly as a transgender woman and two months later she announced her name as Caitlyn.

“I am so happy after such a long struggle to live my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. I can’t wait for them to get to know her/me,” she wrote on Twitter on June 1, 2015.

In 2018, the homosexuality of the rapper’s mother, Gloria Carter, became public in her son’s music thanks to the song “Smile” from the album 4:44.

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian / She had to pretend for so long that she’s already an actress / She had to hide in the closet, so she took medication / The shame of society and the pain were too much to bear.”

Jaz-Z honored his mother with this song, who made him cry when he confessed his true sexual orientation, according to the singer in an interview with David Letterman in April 2018.

“I cried because I was so happy for her because she was free. This happened eight months ago when the album was being made. She told me. She did the song the next day.”

In February 2020, the ‘This is us’ actress was honest like never before in an interview for ‘Byrdie’ and revealed that her family is “the least traditional”

“I’ve never really talked about this, but my parents are divorced. My mother left my father for a woman. And both of my brothers are gay.”

The ‘Dirty Dancing’ actress is the daughter of singer/actress Jo Wilder and Oscar winner Joel Grey, who were married for 24 years (from 1958 to 1982).

Decades later, in January 2015, Joel Wilder came out as gay in an interview for People. At that time, he was 82 years old.

“I don’t like labels, but if you have to put a label on it, I’m a gay man.”