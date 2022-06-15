Carlos Sainz’s discouraging phrase about his season at Ferrari

The start of the 2022 Formula 1 season seemed to promise for Carlos SainzWell, he got two. podiums in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia that made him look like one of the candidates for the championship. However, withdrawals in Australia, Imola allowed Charles Leclerc is positioned as pilot 1 of Ferrari, and the Red Bull climb ended all hopes.

Then the Spanish rider managed to recover with a podium finish in Miami, fourth place in Barcelona, ​​and second place in Monaco, where he failed to overtake Sergio Pérez. And when it seemed that the man from Madrid could dream of a comeback, A new abandonment arrived at the Azerbaijan GP that stuck him in fifth place in the driver’s tableeven behind George Russell.

To all this was added its difficult adaptability to the single-seater F1-75 and the reliability problems that this entails. Without going any further, the public declarations of Carlos Sainz let see that he no longer has any hope of at least dreaming of being crowned with the world championship.

“No, not really (hope), in that sense my approach has changed a bit because it is true that with the zeros I distanced myself a lot in the World Cup, they hurt, and from that point I preferred not to think about the championship”, shot in dialogue with Marca.

“Besides also because I saw that I wasn’t comfortable enough with the car to go for poles and wins and maybe the drive to win and do poles also made me make too many mistakes. I have always liked adapting, I usually do it quite quickly, but it is true that this year is different and it’s a new experience”he added.

