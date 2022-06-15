Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, turns 25: the unusual statistic that predicts little future for the relationship

File image of Leonardo DiCaprio. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON



The actor Leonardo Dicaprio He is known worldwide for being one of the best of his generation but also for his choice when looking for a girlfriend: He doesn’t date women over 25. To his current partner, the Argentine Camila Morrone, he is one day away from reaching that limit, will it be the end of the romance? Everything would indicate that no, since the very low-profile couple has maintained a consolidated relationship for five years.

“The Irishman It wasn’t the only long film. Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood It lasts almost three hours”, Ricky Gervais began his acid monologue about some of the films nominated for Best Picture at the 2020 Golden Globes.Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him”. Far from feeling attacked or looking the other way, the Oscar winner accepted the joke and laughed along with the rest of the room.

The 47-year-old actor is known for dating women much younger than him for years. The daughter of Lucila Solá and Máximo Morrone has been in a relationship with DiCaprio since 2017. The beginning of their relationship generated a stir in the media, since they have been 23 years.

“There are a lot of relationships in Hollywood, and in the history of the world, where people have a huge age difference.”said the actress a few years ago in dialogue with the Los Angeles Times, referring to criticism for her relationship with the actor.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone at the Oscars 2020

A Reddit user put together a graphic with the love pattern of the famous actor. Based on your dating history, DiCaprio has not dated a woman over the age of 25, with his average age being 22.9 .

Gisele Bundchen It was one of the great loves of the actor. Six years younger than him, the Brazilian model led to being engaged to DiCaprio. The story began in 2010 and ended five years later, when she was 23. The current wife of athlete Tom Brady revealed some time later that she was going through a very dark stage during her romance with the protagonist of “Titanic”.

then appeared Bar Refaeli an Israeli model 11 years younger that DiCaprio. They had an intermittent relationship from 2005 to 2011, marked by comings and goings. The actor’s longest relationship ended… when she was 25. Their love story began when the model and the actor met at a party in Las Vegas for members of U2.

Gisele Bundchen and Leonardo DiCaprio (Reuters)

In the extensive list of famous girlfriends of Leonardo DiCaprio, the actress appears Blake Lively , who today is happily in a relationship with Ryan Reynolds. But in 2011, the actor invited her on a date at disneylandthe favorite site of the actress. she was 23 years old and he, 41. Their brief romance lasted five months.

A year later, he formalized his relationship with Erin Heatherton . As usual, it was a Victoria’s Secret model just 22 years . A few months later, she began a relationship with the German model Tony Garrn , then 20 years, with whom he was in a relationship during 2013 and 2014.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Bar Rafaeli

in new york in 2015the actor met kelly rohrbach . She was another of the young models with whom she was encouraged to live life as a couple. In a short time, the distance proved to be stronger than the love they had for each other.

Before reaching the present, the famous actor was also in a relationship with Nina Agdal . It was during 2016 that he met another of the Victoria’s Secrets models. They met for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival. But after a few months, it was all over… when she was 25.

Leonardo DiCaprio is 23 years older than Camila Morrone (The Grosby Group)

Everything would indicate that Leonardo DiCaprio met the love of his life. They take 23 years of difference, but that is not an impediment to show that he is in love.

The model and actress Camila Morrone managed to dazzle the actor. Although they say that she is the “one” and that they are both very much in love, there are still no wedding rumors. Will she be the ultimate woman?

